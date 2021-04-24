Dr. Leslie Frels was once again voted the best orthodontist in the Crossroads by Advocate readers.
The win is the latest in a longstanding tradition that Frels has carried on at her practice, which won many times under the previous owner, Dr. Robert Westbrook.
Frels credits her staff for the continued recognition.
"I have a really great team that is very experienced, very confident and really carrying," she said. "We try our hardest to give everyone the best and most beautiful smile we can possibly give them. We do a very detailed diagnosis and treatment plan, and we execute that treatment plan to the best of our ability."
Frels said new patients are always welcomed with a friendly smile and receive a detailed consultation appointment, which is one of the most important parts of treatment.
"Communicating with patients, and really carrying and listening to what they have to say is also really important," she said.
Orthodontic treatment is usually a minimum of a year to two years and involves multiple, often regular appointments. During that time, Frels gets to know her patients well, she said.
From sports to animals raised for livestock show and family trips, Frels enjoys hearing about the lives of her patients, she said.
"Having a personal relationship with the patient and just really getting to know them is the most fun part of my day," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.