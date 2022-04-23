First opening on July 1, 2021, The Water Well Café won Best Overall Restaurant by Advocate readers.
The Goliad comfort food café is owned by husband and wife duo Jennifer and Sammy Lopez. They serve up comfort food to those who walk in.
“We took a big leap of faith,” Jennifer said. “We want to be able to not just serve people good food and nourishment, but to be able to make everybody feel welcomed like they’re family.”
Walking into the restaurant, customers are greeted by the smells of chicken fried steak, ribeye steaks, burgers along with a plethora of other menu items.
“We do a lot of comfort foods and we also do a lot of different meals that we can generate,” Jennifer said. “We love to make things out of ingredients, we throw it in our minds, we put it on a plate and our customers love that.”
Before going into the restaurant business, Jennifer said she has worked in the hair industry as a stylist since 1997 while her husband Sammy worked at a chemical plant for the past three years.
“We felt led to open (Water Well Cafe) here in Goliad, it was literally by faith,” Jennifer said. “So when the opportunity came up to open a restaurant, we weren't sure about it at first, but then as time went on, we prayed about it and we decided it was just the right thing to do,” her husband Sammy added.
Located in downtown Goliad at 141 S. Courthouse Square, inside of the old Empresario restaurant, the Water Well Café has wood panels covering the walls, walls painted red and chandeliers hung above to set the atmosphere. The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday to Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The eatery is closed Sundays and Mondays.
“We’re genuine at heart and we love without boundaries,” Sammy said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, doesn’t matter where you’re from, there’s always a seat at the table.”
