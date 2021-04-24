Best Pest control: Bugmobiles

For almost 70 years, Bugmobiles has been serving the Crossroads with its signature Bugmobile truck promising to rid homes and businesses of all their pesky pest problems.
Bugmobiles, which is headquartered in Victoria, opened in 1954 and has been serving the region ever since. Currently, Bugmobiles works to eradicate pests and rodents throughout a 100-miles radius, said owner Jim Kiening, Jr.
The most common problems in the warm and humid climate are ants and roaches, Kiening said, but Bugmobiles also frequently handles termites, bed bugs, fleas, and pretty much any type of pest you can think of.
Kiening said one reason he thinks customers have been so loyal to Bugmobiles is because they know they'll get to talk to a real person about their pest problem.
"From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., five days a week, there are people here to answer the phone," Kiening said. You won't have to leave a message or wait for a response to your email.
After you've outlined your pest issue, someone will visit your home, business, or industrial site to inspect it and learn more about the pests. Once the technician has determined the problem, they'll figure out what procedure will best get rid of the pests.
Kiening said he was proud to win best of the best again because it was a reflection of the company's loyal customers and Bugmobiles' dedication to honest, hard work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.