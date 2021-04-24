Victoria Pain and Rehabilitation's helps patients get back to their daily lives.
With the help of Victoria Advocate readers, this is the second year Victoria Pain and Rehabilitation has won first place in the physical therapy category.
With five staff members in the physical therapy department, Victoria Pain and Rehabilitation staff see about 18 to 20 patients a day.
"Our patients normally comment on how they get personalized one-on-one care with us," said Candace Garcia, physical therapist assistant. "We spend a good hour or more focusing on them with their treatment. We have been in Victoria for over 10 years."
Victoria Pain and Rehabilitation usually cares for patients for about four to six weeks then discharges them so patients can follow up with their doctors.
"We follow up with our patients to ensure they are not being ignored and check if they are attending their treatments," said Dr. Wilson Almonte, who is a physician. "We stay on top of them to help them fulfill their health goals."
Vestibular patients, who sometimes can not generally walk from being dizzy, typically see pretty drastic improvements.
"We treat a lot of patients who have spine, joint pains, vestibular patients, dizziness, and balance issues, but we do treat mainly pain," said Mary Beth Fuller, physical therapist.
The staff also see patients who come in with issues related to injuries from motor vehicle accidents, pain that had developed over time and a lot of post-surgical pain.
"We try to give a full-on body approach — they might come in with knee pain, but we will try to adjust their posture and mobility, so they can prevent knee pain from coming back in the future and other pain," Fuller said.
