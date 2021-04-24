For almost two decades, Platinum Pools has been building fun for residents of Houston, Beaumont, Victoria, and the surrounding areas.
"It is our priority to build each customer a custom pool that they will enjoy, and not only maintain," according to their website.
Advocate's readers agree. They voted Platinum Pools the best pools, spas and saunas in the Crossroads for the second year in a row.
"When we build a swimming pool, we understand that not all of our customers may comprehend the mechanics of a swimming pool. That’s why our knowledgeable staff of pool experts, teaches every customer about the construction process of building a pool, important pool ownership details, proper pool maintenance to keep your pool running and looking great for years to come and where not to cut corners during the designing," according to the website.
Platinum Pools is at 6106 N. Navarro St. Suite 500.
