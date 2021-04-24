Education and a commitment to representing clients is what broker and co-owner Sarah Korczynski said helped RE/MAX in Victoria be voted best real estate agency again.
Korczynski, co-owner Veronica McCants and the Victoria RE/MAX franchise help real estate agents educate themselves further every week, Korczynski said. The education classes help agents better understand what is going on with the industry, like when documents change.
"Education is power and it's doing the right thing," she said. "The consumer shouldn't have to know real estate law. We do."
The current RE/MAX franchise has been open in Victoria since 2007 and offers residential, commercial and farm and ranch properties in the Crossroads. Agents can also represent clients as buyers or sellers as well as refer them to other agents across the U.S. that fit a client's needs.
A few of those needs include translating documents into a different language or catering to different demographics, such as the veteran population.
"You don't want anyone to feel like they're not represented," Korczynski said. "We have an agent for everyone."
Because of a lower supply of properties for sale and fewer days on the market, she also said clients have to spend more time looking too. Agents, she said, can help determine if a price is acceptable for a certain neighborhood and what an acceptable offer would be.
RE/MAX has offices in Victoria, Goliad, Port Lavaca and Yoakum. Learn more at www.victoriatxrealestate.com or contact the Victoria office at 361-573-0444.
