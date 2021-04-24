Long shifts talking with clients and preparing purchase agreements, title documents, deed transfers and more is a passion for Kelly Garrett Kucera and her team.
Garnering the most votes to win the Best of the Best category for best real estate attorney is an honor Kucera does not take lightly.
To her, it is confirmation her practice has made a memorable impact on her clients. From the third floor of One O'Connor Plaza or remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Victoria native credits her success to an emphasis on customer service and communication.
"Communication is our strongest asset. We work very hard to make ourselves available for any and all questions our clients may have," she said. "That may mean working 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or later. That is part of offering excellent customer service."
Helping clients navigate the complex legal hurdles in real estate can be challenging because of strict deadlines and requirements, she said. Knowing this, her team prides themselves on their speedy and thorough work and commitment to problem-solving.
"I have only said 'no' twice in my 11 years here. We think there is always a solution and, as long as it is legal, we will find it," she said "I think that is why people keep coming back. They know we are committed to their sale or issue."
Kucera also won the best attorney category in 2019.
Her office is located at 101 W. Goodwin, Suite 302 in One O'Connor Plaza, and can be reached at 361-576-0145. For more information, visit kgklaw.co
