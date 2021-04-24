Victoria Advocate readers voted Crossroads Christian School best school.
“Crossroads Christian School offers students a self paced, personalized education with individual instruction,” school director Shannon Mitchamore said.
The school aligns with the state requirements and offers custom education options, which allows students to set the pace of their learning, Mitchamore said.
Self-paced education is based on an individual’s learning style, levels and abilities, Mitchamore said.
Crossroads Christian School offers advanced placement courses, gifted and talented classes, career and technical education pathways and dual credit courses.
The CTE program focuses on agriculture, industrial trades and health careers.
Some of their graduates leave Crossroads Christian School with nearly 30 hours of dual credit courses complete before they walk the stage, Mitchamore said.
“With a complete comprehensive K-12 curriculum, Crossroads Christian School meets the unique needs of each learner and customizes a specific plan to fit your needs, your lifestyle, your learning,” Mitchamore said. “Whether you choose face-to-face, virtual or blended instruction, our interactive lessons, engaging videos and one-to-one tutoring will put your child on a path to success.”
