Glow ‘n’ Go has come a long way since its founding in 2015.
The spray tan salon began as a mobile business that could provide services to people in the comfort of their homes, owner Carmella Salinas said.
“My first two years were very, very slow,” she said. “I spent my time doing training, researching and practicing on the side.”
In 2017, though, Salinas made a concerted effort to create social media pages for her business, she said, after which Glow ‘n’ Go “started popping up fully in people’s homes.”
By 2018, she had acquired a van that became a full mobile spray tan salon.
“I’m bringing it an actual kind of luxury spa system to (customer’s) doorstep,” Salinas said. “They can just come out in their driveway and we actually do the spray tan in the van and then they just go right back inside.”
While that’s still a service Salinas provides, she said, she now also has a brick and mortar location in Victoria.
Salinas said she was honored to receive the title of Best Skin Care because she wants to do her part in spreading skincare and skin cancer awareness.
“I try to show people that they can choose a healthier way to tan rather than the sun’s harmful rays or harmful tanning beds. We only get one skin and skin cancer does not discriminate.”
To ensure her client’s get the best care, Salinas said she goes through a consultation with each one so she can prepare tanning solutions for their specific needs.
“All of my spray tan solutions plus my aftercare products are derived from organic and clean ingredients, leaving the skin hydrated and moisturized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.