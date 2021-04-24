Express Tax was voted best tax preparation service for the second year in a row for 2021's Best of the Best.
"I've always been an entrepreneur, since I was 18 years old," said Express Tax owner Homer Escalante.
Also working as a real estate agent, Escalante said his work is mainly focused on Express Tax, which has been open for 28 years.
The locally-owned business works mostly in tax preparation, Escalante said. After tax season is over, he said he switches gears into real estate.
Working with the public was an attribute Escalante said he learned from his father, who was also self employed as a mechanic while Escalante was growing up.
Now, he said his ability to work with the public and follow through, results in clients' referrals and word-of-mouth marketing to keep the business strong.
"When you tell the customer what's going to happen and that happens, then they trust you," he said. "We strive for integrity with the work that we do and we try to make sure that we do a good job for everybody."
Express Tax, 101 Mockingbird Circle, can be contacted at 361-570-6000 and expresstaxvictoria@yahoo.com. Learn more about Express Tax and keep up to date at www.facebook.com/ExpressTaxVictoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.