COMPANIES

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Winner

Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles 

First Runner Up

Hudson's Engraving 

Second Runner Up

The Spinning Top 

APARTMENT COMPLEX

Winner

Hawthorne at Victoria 

First Runner Up

The Landing 

Second Runner Up

Aria Victoria 

Third Runner Up

The Duke 

DANCE SCHOOL

Winner

Ledwig Dance Academy

First Runner Up

South Texas Strutters at Debbie Bennett Green School of Dancing

Second Runner Up

Aubrie Shugart School of Dancing

Third Runner Up

Victoria Ballet Theatre

DAY CARE

Winner

First Baptist Church Daycare

First Runner Up

YMCA Early Learning Center

Second Runner Up

A+ Kidz Care

Third Runner Up

First Presbyterian Church

FARM EQUIPMENT DEALER

 Winner

Scherer Kubota - Victoria Oliver

First Runner Up

Dierlam Feed Store

Second Runner Up

Victoria Farm Equipment

Third Runner Up

Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center

MANUFACTURED HOMES

Winner

Palm Harbor Village

First Runner Up

Clayton Homes 

Second Runner Up

Clegg Sales

Third Runner Up

A-1 Homes Victoria

MORTGAGE COMPANY

Winner

Prosperity Bank

First Runner Up

TDECU Mortgage & Insurance Services

 Second Runner Up

Teri Murray - Motto Mortgage

Third Runner Up

Wallick & Volk Victoria 

MOVING & RELOCATION

Winner

Prosperity Movers - Victoria 

First Runner Up

Crossroads Movers

Second Runner Up

Armstrong Movers

Third Runner Up

Haul Away Movers & Removal

NEW CAR DEALER

Winner

Atzenhoffer Auto Group

First Runner Up

Toyota of Victoria

Second Runner Up

Victory GMC Buick

Third Runner Up

Weber Motor Co, Cuero 

PLACE TO WORK

 Winner

Victoria Independent School District

First Runner Up

Diana Escalante - State Farm Insurance Agent 

Second Runner Up

Region 3 ESC Early Childhood Intervention Program (ECI)

 Third Runner Up

Citizens Medical Center

USED CAR DEALER

Winner

Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Cadillac Mitsubishi Mazda 

First Runner Up

Victory GMC Buick 

Second Runner Up

Weber Motor Company

Third Runner Up

Honda of Victoria

