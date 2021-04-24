COMPANIES
ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES
Winner
Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles
First Runner Up
Hudson's Engraving
Second Runner Up
The Spinning Top
APARTMENT COMPLEX
Winner
Hawthorne at Victoria
First Runner Up
The Landing
Second Runner Up
Aria Victoria
Third Runner Up
The Duke
DANCE SCHOOL
Winner
Ledwig Dance Academy
First Runner Up
South Texas Strutters at Debbie Bennett Green School of Dancing
Second Runner Up
Aubrie Shugart School of Dancing
Third Runner Up
Victoria Ballet Theatre
DAY CARE
Winner
First Baptist Church Daycare
First Runner Up
YMCA Early Learning Center
Second Runner Up
A+ Kidz Care
Third Runner Up
First Presbyterian Church
FARM EQUIPMENT DEALER
Winner
Scherer Kubota - Victoria Oliver
First Runner Up
Dierlam Feed Store
Second Runner Up
Victoria Farm Equipment
Third Runner Up
Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center
MANUFACTURED HOMES
Winner
Palm Harbor Village
First Runner Up
Clayton Homes
Second Runner Up
Clegg Sales
Third Runner Up
A-1 Homes Victoria
MORTGAGE COMPANY
Winner
Prosperity Bank
First Runner Up
TDECU Mortgage & Insurance Services
Second Runner Up
Teri Murray - Motto Mortgage
Third Runner Up
Wallick & Volk Victoria
MOVING & RELOCATION
Winner
Prosperity Movers - Victoria
First Runner Up
Crossroads Movers
Second Runner Up
Armstrong Movers
Third Runner Up
Haul Away Movers & Removal
NEW CAR DEALER
Winner
Atzenhoffer Auto Group
First Runner Up
Toyota of Victoria
Second Runner Up
Victory GMC Buick
Third Runner Up
Weber Motor Co, Cuero
PLACE TO WORK
Winner
Victoria Independent School District
First Runner Up
Diana Escalante - State Farm Insurance Agent
Second Runner Up
Region 3 ESC Early Childhood Intervention Program (ECI)
Third Runner Up
Citizens Medical Center
USED CAR DEALER
Winner
Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Cadillac Mitsubishi Mazda
First Runner Up
Victory GMC Buick
Second Runner Up
Weber Motor Company
Third Runner Up
Honda of Victoria
