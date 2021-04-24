EDUCATION

HIGH SCHOOL

Winner

Crossroads Christian School 

First Runner Up

Victoria East High School 

Second Runner Up 

Faith Academy 

Third Runner Up

Victoria West High School 

TEACHER

Winner

Adrianna Uribe- O'Connor Elementary 

First Runner Up

Erin Boyce-Vickers Elementary School, Victoria 

Second Runner Up

Joy Crump-Math/Howell Middle school 

Third Runner Up

Tyler Bazar - Dudley Elementary School, Victoria 

YOUTH SPORTS COACH

Winner

Stephanie Ledwig - Ledwig dance academy 

First Runner Up

Courtney Boyce - Head football coach, Victoria West High School 

Second Runner Up

Bennett Green Cain - South Texas Strutters

Third Runner Up

Luis Jimenez- Zen Martial Arts, Edna 

