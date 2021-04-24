EDUCATION
HIGH SCHOOL
Winner
Crossroads Christian School
First Runner Up
Victoria East High School
Second Runner Up
Faith Academy
Third Runner Up
Victoria West High School
TEACHER
Winner
Adrianna Uribe- O'Connor Elementary
First Runner Up
Erin Boyce-Vickers Elementary School, Victoria
Second Runner Up
Joy Crump-Math/Howell Middle school
Third Runner Up
Tyler Bazar - Dudley Elementary School, Victoria
YOUTH SPORTS COACH
Winner
Stephanie Ledwig - Ledwig dance academy
First Runner Up
Courtney Boyce - Head football coach, Victoria West High School
Second Runner Up
Bennett Green Cain - South Texas Strutters
Third Runner Up
Luis Jimenez- Zen Martial Arts, Edna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.