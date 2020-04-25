Diana Escalante

Diana Escalante was voted best insurance agent in this years Best of the Best.

 Contributed Photo

Diana Escalante worked in a number of capacities for State Farm Insurance before becoming an agent.

Escalante served as an intern and did actual training by shadowing agents before opening her own State Farm office in October of last year.

Escalante has made great strides with her clients in a short amount of time.

She was named best insurance agent in the Victoria Advocate’s Best of the Best contest.

“We do a lot of events and we do a lot of community work,” said Escalante, who is also a nurse. “I’ve been doing that for a while. I’m also involved in pretty much anything I can be involved in.”

Escalante does her best to make sure her and members of her staff are available to their clients even in times of crisis.

She stresses the need to put her clients first and to treat them with respect.

“What’s important to me is making sure that I’m fair and honest with them,” Escalante said. “That’s No. 1, is how I treat them and my team members treat customers as well. Having outstanding customer service and giving them a really great product, which State Farm speaks for itself.”

