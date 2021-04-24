HEALTH & BEAUTY
FITNESS & EXERCISE
Winner
Elite Fitness: Strength and Conditioning
First Runner Up
Citizens Healthplex
Second Runner Up
YMCA
Third Runner Up
Zen Martial Arts
HAIR STYLIST/BARBER
Winner
Sarah Blaylock at Beehive Salon
First Runner Up
Nina Fuentes at Platinum Roots Salon & Boutique
Second Runner Up
Kayla Limon
Third Runner Up
Erin Poncik at Magnolia Blossom Hair Design
HOME HEALTH & HOSPICE CARE
Winner
Hospice Of South Texas
First Runner Up
Crown Hospice Victoria TX
Second Runner Up
Citizens Medical Center Home Health
Third Runner Up
Comfort Keepers
HOSPITAL/ER FACILITY
Winner
Citizens Medical Center
First Runner Up
DeTar Healthcare System
Second Runner Up
Cuero Regional Hospital
Third Runner Up
Victoria ER
MEDICAL & DAY SPAS
Winner
The Woodhouse Day Spa
First Runner Up
Glow 'n' Go,
Second Runner Up
Spruce+Spry
Third Runner Up
Glo Sun Spa-Victoria
MEDICAL CLINICS
Winner
DeTar on Demand
First Runner Up
Citizens Convenient Care
Second Runner Up
Believe Behavioral Health
Third Runner Up
Cuero Medical Clinic
NAIL SALON
Winner
The Woodhouse Day Spa - Victoria
First Runner Up
Royalty Nail Spa
Second Runner Up
Gel’s by Ronn- Platinum Roots Salon & Boutique
Third Runner Up
The Nail Shop
NURSING HOME & ASSISTED LIVING
Winner
Twin Pines North
First Runner Up
Whispering Oaks Manor
Second Runner Up
Vitality Court
Third Runner Up
Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
NUTRITION/SUPPLEMENTS AND HEALTH FOOD STORE
Winner
Nutri-Fuel Smoothies & Supplements
First Runner Up
Complete 360 +Smoothies
Second Runner Up
Cuero Nutrition
Third Runner Up
Organic Emporium
PHARMACIES & DRUG STORES
Winner
Rogers Pharmacy No. 1
First Runner Up
CVS Pharmacy
Second Runner Up
Walgreens
Third Runner Up
Central Drug
PHYSICAL THERAPY & REHABILITATION
Winner
Victoria Pain And Rehabilitation Center
First Runner Up
Citizens HealthPlex
Second Runner Up
Zoom Physical Therapy
Third Runner Up
Cuero Regional Hospital Physical Therapy
SENIOR LIVING FACILITY
Winner
Copperfield Village Senior Living
First Runner Up
Vitality Court
Second Runner Up
Greatwood Homes of Victoria
Third Runner Up
Trinity Shores of Port Lavaca
SKIN CARE
Winner
The Woodhouse Day Spa - Victoria
First Runner Up
Glow 'n' Go
Second Runner Up
Spruce+Spry
Third Runner Up
Melissa A. Kainer Erwin, M.D., PA
TATTOOS & PIERCINGS
Winner
D's Tattoos
First Runner Up
Tried and True Tattoos Piercings
Second Runner Up
X-Treme Ink Tat2s
Third Runner Up
In The Skin Tattoo and Piercing Studio
