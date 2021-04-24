HEALTH & BEAUTY

FITNESS & EXERCISE

Winner

Elite Fitness: Strength and Conditioning 

First Runner Up

Citizens Healthplex 

Second Runner Up 

YMCA 

Third Runner Up

Zen Martial Arts 

HAIR STYLIST/BARBER

Winner

Sarah Blaylock at Beehive Salon 

First Runner Up

Nina Fuentes at Platinum Roots Salon & Boutique

Second Runner Up 

Kayla Limon 

Third Runner Up 

Erin Poncik at Magnolia Blossom Hair Design 

HOME HEALTH & HOSPICE CARE

Winner

Hospice Of South Texas 

First Runner Up

Crown Hospice Victoria TX 

Second Runner Up

Citizens Medical Center Home Health 

Third Runner Up

Comfort Keepers 

HOSPITAL/ER FACILITY

Winner 

Citizens Medical Center 

First Runner Up 

DeTar Healthcare System 

Second Runner Up 

Cuero Regional Hospital 

Third Runner Up 

 Victoria ER 

MEDICAL & DAY SPAS

Winner

The Woodhouse Day Spa 

First Runner Up

Glow 'n' Go, 

Second Runner Up

Spruce+Spry 

Third Runner Up

Glo Sun Spa-Victoria 

MEDICAL CLINICS

Winner

DeTar on Demand 

First Runner Up

Citizens Convenient Care 

Second Runner Up

Believe Behavioral Health 

Third Runner Up

Cuero Medical Clinic 

NAIL SALON

Winner

The Woodhouse Day Spa - Victoria 

First Runner Up

Royalty Nail Spa 

Second Runner Up 

Gel’s by Ronn- Platinum Roots Salon & Boutique 

Third Runner Up 

The Nail Shop 

NURSING HOME & ASSISTED LIVING

Winner

Twin Pines North 

First Runner Up

Whispering Oaks Manor 

Second Runner Up

Vitality Court 

Third Runner Up

Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 

NUTRITION/SUPPLEMENTS AND HEALTH FOOD STORE

Winner 

Nutri-Fuel Smoothies & Supplements 

First Runner Up

Complete 360 +Smoothies 

Second Runner Up

Cuero Nutrition 

Third Runner Up

Organic Emporium 

PHARMACIES & DRUG STORES

 Winner

Rogers Pharmacy No. 1

First Runner Up

CVS Pharmacy 

Second Runner Up

Walgreens 

Third Runner Up

Central Drug 

PHYSICAL THERAPY & REHABILITATION

Winner

Victoria Pain And Rehabilitation Center 

First Runner Up

Citizens HealthPlex 

Second Runner Up

Zoom Physical Therapy 

Third Runner Up 

Cuero Regional Hospital Physical Therapy 

SENIOR LIVING FACILITY

Winner

Copperfield Village Senior Living 

First Runner Up

Vitality Court 

Second Runner Up 

Greatwood Homes of Victoria 

Third Runner Up

Trinity Shores of Port Lavaca 

SKIN CARE

Winner

The Woodhouse Day Spa - Victoria 

First Runner Up

Glow 'n' Go

Second Runner Up

Spruce+Spry 

Third Runner Up

Melissa A. Kainer Erwin, M.D., PA 

TATTOOS & PIERCINGS

Winner 

D's Tattoos 

First Runner Up 

Tried and True Tattoos Piercings 

Second Runner Up

X-Treme Ink Tat2s 

Third Runner Up

In The Skin Tattoo and Piercing Studio 

