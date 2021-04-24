From the Managing Editor
Welcome to the Best of the Best 2021.
We are happy to present this year’s winners. These are the businesses, events, schools and people who our readers have said are the tops. We have top restaurants, doctors, educators, events, electricians, and car repair. The list goes on for a long time.
As we were working on the magazine for you, I was happy to see businesses from outside of Victoria County were getting some votes from our readers. We have perennial winners from the region like Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, Brackenridge Park in Edna, and the Cuero Christmas in the Park, but this year your votes also brought in attorneys, car dealerships, churches and wedding venues to name a few.
It only goes to show we have a great mix of businesses, events and people throughout our readership area. In fact, we have so many great businesses throughout the region, it would be impossible to fit them all in one magazine.
We hope you enjoy reading this year’s magazine to learn who are the best in their field, according to our readers. We hope you give some of these businesses a try and add them to your favorites list.
Thanks for reading,
Becky Cooper
Managing Editor
