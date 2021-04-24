LOCATIONS & ACTIVITIES
BARS & CLUBS
Winner
Schroeder Hall
First Runner Up
Aero Crafters
Second Runner Up
Hilton Garden Inn Victoria
BED & BREAKFAST
Winner
Inn On Main
First Runner Up
Timeless Serenity B & B
Second Runner Up
Barnhart Q5 Ranch & Retreat
Third Runner Up
Quarters at Presidio La Bahia
CHILDREN'S PARTY VENUE
Winner 1
Outlaw Pass
First Runner Up
Pro-Escape Rooms
Second Runner Up
The Movement Lab
Third Runner Up
Children's Discovery Museum
DANCE & LIVE MUSIC VENUES
Winner
Schroeder Hall
First Runner Up
The Barn
Second Runner Up
The Bomb Diggity
FESTIVALS
Winner
Cuero's Christmas in the Park
First Runner Up
Bootfest
Second Runner Up
Yorktown Western Days
Third Runner Up
Victoria Livestock Show
GOLF CLUB
Winner
Riverside Golf Course
First Runner Up
The Club at Colony Creek
Second Runner Up
Victoria Country Club
Third Runner Up
Cuero Municipal Park Golf Course
HAPPY HOUR LOCATION
Winner
Aero Crafters
First Runner Up
Brown Bag Saloon
Second Runner Up
The Club at Colony Creek
Third Runner Up
Victoria Country Club
HOLIDAY EVENTS
Winner
Cuero's Christmas in the Park
First Runner Up
Christmas in Goliad
Second Runner Up
Christmas on the Square, Victoria
HOTELS & LODGING
Winner
Hilton Garden Inn Victoria
First Runner Up
Homewood Suites by Hilton
Second Runner Up
Barnhart Q5 Ranch & Retreat
Third Runner Up
Timeless Serenity B & B
MARTIAL ARTS
Winner
Victoria Karate Academy
First Runner Up
Zen Martial Arts
Second Runner Up
Victoria Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Third Runner Up
Integrity Defensive Arts
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Winner
Flow Paddle Co
First Runner Up
Riverside Park
Second Runner Up
Double L Ranch
(TIE) Third Runner Up
Brackenridge & Texana Park and Campground
Coleto Creek Reservoir & Park, Victoria
PLACE TO DANCE
Winner
Schroeder Hall
First Runner Up
Club Westerner
Second Runner Up
Inez Community Center
PLACE TO MEET SINGLES
Winner
Brown Bag Saloon
First Runner Up 2
H-E-B Plus!
Second Runner Up
Eagleford Seafood & Steak
PLACE TO TAKE A DATE
Winner
The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar
First Runner Up
Pro-Escape Rooms
Second Runner Up
Froggy's Grub & Pub
Third Runner Up
Yamato Hibachi & Sushi
PLACES OF WORSHIP
Winner
Faith Family Church
First Runner Up
Holy Family Catholic Church
Second Runner Up
The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory
Third Runner Up
Parkway Victoria
TOURIST DESTINATION
Winner
Pro-Escape Rooms
First Runner Up
Texas Zoo
Second Runner Up
Presidio La Bahia
Third Runner Up
Cuero Heritage Museum
WEDDING VENUES
Winner
Raisin L Ranch
First Runner Up
The Venue on Church Street
Second Runner Up
Spring Creek Place Event Center
Third Runner Up
The Evermore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.