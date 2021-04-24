LOCATIONS & ACTIVITIES

BARS & CLUBS

Winner

Schroeder Hall 

First Runner Up

Aero Crafters 

Second Runner Up

Hilton Garden Inn Victoria 

BED & BREAKFAST

Winner

Inn On Main 

First Runner Up

Timeless Serenity B & B 

Second Runner Up

Barnhart Q5 Ranch & Retreat 

Third Runner Up

Quarters at Presidio La Bahia 

CHILDREN'S PARTY VENUE

Winner 1

Outlaw Pass 

First Runner Up

Pro-Escape Rooms 

Second Runner Up

The Movement Lab 

 Third Runner Up

Children's Discovery Museum

DANCE & LIVE MUSIC VENUES

 Winner

Schroeder Hall

First Runner Up

The Barn 

Second Runner Up

The Bomb Diggity 

FESTIVALS

 Winner

Cuero's Christmas in the Park

First Runner Up

Bootfest 

Second Runner Up

Yorktown Western Days 

 Third Runner Up

Victoria Livestock Show

GOLF CLUB

 Winner

Riverside Golf Course

First Runner Up

The Club at Colony Creek 

Second Runner Up

Victoria Country Club 

 Third Runner Up

Cuero Municipal Park Golf Course

HAPPY HOUR LOCATION

Winner

Aero Crafters

First Runner Up

Brown Bag Saloon

Second Runner Up

The Club at Colony Creek

Third Runner Up

Victoria Country Club

HOLIDAY EVENTS

Winner

Cuero's Christmas in the Park

 First Runner Up

Christmas in Goliad

Second Runner Up

Christmas on the Square, Victoria

HOTELS & LODGING

 Winner

Hilton Garden Inn Victoria

First Runner Up

Homewood Suites by Hilton 

Second Runner Up

Barnhart Q5 Ranch & Retreat 

Third Runner Up

Timeless Serenity B & B 

MARTIAL ARTS

Winner

Victoria Karate Academy

First Runner Up

Zen Martial Arts 

Second Runner Up

Victoria Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu 

Third Runner Up

Integrity Defensive Arts

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Winner

Flow Paddle Co 

First Runner Up

Riverside Park 

 Second Runner Up

Double L Ranch

(TIE) Third Runner Up

Brackenridge & Texana Park and Campground 

Coleto Creek Reservoir & Park, Victoria

PLACE TO DANCE

Winner

Schroeder Hall

First Runner Up

Club Westerner

 Second Runner Up

Inez Community Center

PLACE TO MEET SINGLES

 Winner

Brown Bag Saloon

First Runner Up 2

H-E-B Plus! 

Second Runner Up 

Eagleford Seafood & Steak

PLACE TO TAKE A DATE

Winner

The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar

First Runner Up

Pro-Escape Rooms 

Second Runner Up

Froggy's Grub & Pub 

Third Runner Up

Yamato Hibachi & Sushi 

PLACES OF WORSHIP

Winner

Faith Family Church

First Runner Up

Holy Family Catholic Church

Second Runner Up

The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory

Third Runner Up

Parkway Victoria 

TOURIST DESTINATION

Winner

Pro-Escape Rooms 

First Runner Up

Texas Zoo

Second Runner Up

Presidio La Bahia

Third Runner Up

Cuero Heritage Museum

WEDDING VENUES

Winner

Raisin L Ranch

First Runner Up

The Venue on Church Street

Second Runner Up

Spring Creek Place Event Center

Third Runner Up

The Evermore

