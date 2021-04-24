PROFESSIONALS
ATTORNEY
Winner
Brent Dornburg, Dornburg Law
First Runner Up
Kelly Garrett Kucera, Attorney at Law
Second Runner Up
Jim Cole, Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba
Third Runner Up
Ray Reese, Dietze and Reese, Cuero
ATTORNEY-BUSINESS LAW
Winner
Kliem & Associates
ATTORNEY- CIVIL
Winner
John Griffin, Marek, Griffin & Knaupp
First Runner Up
Jim Cole, Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba
Second Runner Up
Rex Easley Jr., Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba
ATTORNEY - CRIMINAL DEFENSE
Winner
Dornburg Law - Brent and Terri Lynn Dornburg
First Runner Up
George J. Filley III - Filley Law Firm
Second Runner Up
Law Office Edward P. Wilkinson
ATTORNEY - ESTATE PLANNING & PROBATE
Winner
Kliem & Associates
First Runner Up
Ray Reese, Dietze and Reese, Cuero
Second Runner Up
Law office of Douglass Anderson
ATTORNEY - FAMILY LAW
Winner
Diane R. Kliem - Kliem & Associates
First Runner Up
Lynn A. Knaupp - Marek, Griffin & Knaupp
Second Runner Up
Ashley Pall - The Pall Law Firm
Third Runner Up
Ray Reese, Dietze and Reese, Cuero
ATTORNEY - REAL ESTATE
Winner
Kelly Garrett Kucera, Attorney at Law
First Runner Up
Ray Reese, Dietze and Reese, Cuero
CAR SALESMAN
Winner
Ken Willis - Victory GMC Buick
First Runner Up
Manny Villareal - Port Lavaca Ford
Second Runner Up
Kavon Montgomery
Third Runner Up
Josh Benavides - Victory GMC Buick
CARDIOLOGIST
Winner
Ajay Gaalla, MD
First Runner Up
Tywaun Tillman, MD
Second Runner Up
Kurtis R. Krueger, MD
Third Runner Up
Dakshesh-Kumar Parikh, MD
CHARITY & NONPROFIT ORAGANIZATION
Winner
Region 3 Early Childhood Intervention
First Runner Up
The Lighthouse for the Youth
Second Runner Up
Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry
Third Runner Up
CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates)
CHIROPRACTORS
Winner
Chris Thomas, DC - Get it Right Chiropractic
First Runner Up
Ray Franka Jr., DC - Victoria Chiropractic Clinic
Second Runner Up
Paul Willers, D.O., Cuero Medical Clinic
Third Runner Up
Cynthia M. Airhart, DC - Crossroads Chiropractic Clinic
DENTIST
Winner
Robert Zboril, DDS
First Runner Up
Gary Mueller
Second Runner Up
Lisa Heinrich-Null, DDS
Third Runner Up
David Rivera, DDS
FAMILY DOCTOR/FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONER/PHYSICIAN'S ASSISTANT
Winner
Paul Willers, DO - Cuero Health
First Runner Up
Dr. E. Castenada, Sleep & Family Medicine
Second Runner Up
Richard Leggett, DO
Third Runner Up
Ngoc Duran, FNP
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION
Winner
TDECU
First Runner Up
Prosperity Bank - Victoria Banking Centers
Second Runner Up
Cal-Com Federal Credit Union
Third Runner Up
Frost Bank
FINANCIAL PLANNERS
Winner
Daylan Gwosdz - Edward Jones
First Runner Up
Michele Rohde, AAMS - Ameriprise Financial Services
Second Runner Up
Prosperity Bank - Victoria - Main
Third Runner Up
Ken French Jr. - Edward Jones
FUNERALS & MEMORIALS
Winner
Monuments of Victoria
First Runner Up
Rosewood Funeral Chapel
Second Runner Up
Grace Funeral Home
Third Runner Up
Heaven's Gate Funeral Home
INSURANCE AGENCY
Winner
Diana Escalante - State Farm
First Runner Up
Russell Buesing - Buesing Insurance
Second Runner Up
Fabian Ramirez Insurance Agency
Third Runner Up
Coker Insurance, Yorktown
INSURANCE AGENT
Winner
Diana Escalante - State Farm Insurance
First Runner Up
Russell Buesing - Buesing Insurance
Second Runner Up
Pat Pachta State Farm Insurance
Third Runner Up
Jay Wimberly - Texas Farm Bureau- Victoria
OBGYN DOCTOR/NP/PA
Winner
Melissa Wilson, MD, FACOG - Victoria Women's Clinic
First Runner Up
Anthony McDowell, MD, FACOG - Victoria Women's Clinic
Second Runner Up
Tanya Seiler, MD, FACOG - Victoria Women's Clinic
Third Runner Up
Dr. Dana Gonzalez
ORTHODONTIA
Winner
Leslie K. Frels, DDS, MSD - Frels Orthodontics
First Runner Up
Dr. Lisa Heinrich-Null
Second Runner Up
Robert Zboril, DDS - Zboril Dental Center
Third Runner Up
John H Swannack, DDS
PEDIATRIC DOCTOR/NP/PA
Winner
Felix Reguiera
First Runner Up
Stephen Dentler, DO
Second Runner Up
Arnel Arquisola, MD - Childrens Center of Victoria
Third Runner Up
Tamarah Coffey, PNP-C - Crescent View Medical Clinic
PHOTOGRAPHER
Winner
Captured Moments by Christine
First Runner Up
Korczynski's Photo Lab & Studio
Second Runner Up
Moonlight Elegant Photography
Third Runner Up
Melissa Rodriguez
PODIATRIST
Winner
Andrew J Young, DPM - Podiatry Associates of Victoria
First Runner Up
Dr. Mark Lisch
Second Runner Up
Frank Henry, DPM
Third Runner Up
Neil Campbell, DPM
REAL ESTATE AGENCY
Winner
RE/MAX Land & Homes
First Runner Up
Cornerstone Properties
Second Runner Up
Shaw Realty
Third Runner Up
Hayden Outdoors, Cuero
REAL ESTATE AGENT
Winner
Jamie Powell – RE/MAX Land & Homes
First Runner Up
Renee McKinney
Second Runner Up
Brianna Escalante
Third Runner Up
The Zaplac Group
RELIGIOUS LEADERS
Winner
The Rev. Gary Janak - The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory
First Runner Up
Pastor Jim Graff - Faith Family Church
Second Runner Up
Pastor Wade Powell-First United Methodist Church, Victoria
Third Runner Up
The Rev. Gabriel Bentil - Holy Family Catholic Church
SURGEON
Winner
Andrew Clemmons, DO - Victoria Surgical Associates
First Runner Up
Shahid Hashmi, MD - Victoria Surgical Associates
Second Runner Up
Gary S. Branfman M.D., P.A.
Third Runner Up
Dr. Michael Perez
VETERINARIANS
Winner
Drs. Mallory & Travis Schaar (DVM) - Main Street Animal Hospital
First Runner Up
Lee Zeplin, DVM - Lone Star Animal Hospital
Second Runner Up
John Beck, DVM - Hillcrest Animal Hospital
Third Runner Up
Cuero Veterinary Clinic
WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESS
Winner
Ledwig Dance Academy
First Runner Up
Crossroads Flooring & Design
Second Runner Up
Kliem & Associates
Third Runner Up
Platinum Roots Salon & Boutique
