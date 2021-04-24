PROFESSIONALS

ATTORNEY

Winner

Brent Dornburg, Dornburg Law

First Runner Up

Kelly Garrett Kucera, Attorney at Law

Second Runner Up

Jim Cole, Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba

Third Runner Up

Ray Reese, Dietze and Reese, Cuero

ATTORNEY-BUSINESS LAW

Winner

Kliem & Associates 

ATTORNEY- CIVIL

Winner

John Griffin, Marek, Griffin & Knaupp 

First Runner Up

Jim Cole, Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba

Second Runner Up

Rex Easley Jr., Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba

ATTORNEY - CRIMINAL DEFENSE

Winner

Dornburg Law - Brent and Terri Lynn Dornburg 

First Runner Up

George J. Filley III - Filley Law Firm 

Second Runner Up

Law Office Edward P. Wilkinson 

ATTORNEY - ESTATE PLANNING & PROBATE

Winner

Kliem & Associates 

First Runner Up

Ray Reese, Dietze and Reese, Cuero

Second Runner Up

Law office of Douglass Anderson 

ATTORNEY - FAMILY LAW

Winner

Diane R. Kliem - Kliem & Associates

First Runner Up

Lynn A. Knaupp - Marek, Griffin & Knaupp

Second Runner Up

Ashley Pall - The Pall Law Firm

Third Runner Up

Ray Reese, Dietze and Reese, Cuero

ATTORNEY - REAL ESTATE

Winner

Kelly Garrett Kucera, Attorney at Law 

First Runner Up

Ray Reese, Dietze and Reese, Cuero

CAR SALESMAN

Winner

Ken Willis - Victory GMC Buick 

First Runner Up

Manny Villareal - Port Lavaca Ford 

 Second Runner Up

Kavon Montgomery

Third Runner Up

Josh Benavides - Victory GMC Buick 

CARDIOLOGIST

Winner

Ajay Gaalla, MD 

First Runner Up

Tywaun Tillman, MD 

Second Runner Up

Kurtis R. Krueger, MD 

Third Runner Up 

Dakshesh-Kumar Parikh, MD 

CHARITY & NONPROFIT ORAGANIZATION

Winner

Region 3 Early Childhood Intervention 

First Runner Up

The Lighthouse for the Youth 

Second Runner Up

Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry 

Third Runner Up

CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates)

CHIROPRACTORS

Winner

Chris Thomas, DC - Get it Right Chiropractic 

First Runner Up

Ray Franka Jr., DC - Victoria Chiropractic Clinic 

Second Runner Up

Paul Willers, D.O., Cuero Medical Clinic 

Third Runner Up 

Cynthia M. Airhart, DC - Crossroads Chiropractic Clinic 

DENTIST

Winner

Robert Zboril, DDS 

First Runner Up 

Gary Mueller 

Second Runner Up

Lisa Heinrich-Null, DDS 

Third Runner Up

David Rivera, DDS 

FAMILY DOCTOR/FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONER/PHYSICIAN'S ASSISTANT 

Winner

Paul Willers, DO - Cuero Health 

First Runner Up

Dr. E. Castenada, Sleep & Family Medicine 

Second Runner Up

Richard Leggett, DO 

Third Runner Up

Ngoc Duran, FNP 

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

 Winner

TDECU

First Runner Up 

Prosperity Bank - Victoria Banking Centers 

Second Runner Up

Cal-Com Federal Credit Union 

Third Runner Up

Frost Bank 

FINANCIAL PLANNERS

Winner

Daylan Gwosdz - Edward Jones 

First Runner Up

Michele Rohde, AAMS - Ameriprise Financial Services 

Second Runner Up

Prosperity Bank - Victoria - Main 

Third Runner Up

Ken French Jr. - Edward Jones 

FUNERALS & MEMORIALS

 Winner

Monuments of Victoria

First Runner Up

Rosewood Funeral Chapel 

Second Runner Up

Grace Funeral Home 

Third Runner Up

Heaven's Gate Funeral Home

INSURANCE AGENCY

Winner

Diana Escalante - State Farm 

First Runner Up

Russell Buesing - Buesing Insurance 

Second Runner Up

Fabian Ramirez Insurance Agency

Third Runner Up

Coker Insurance, Yorktown

INSURANCE AGENT

 Winner

Diana Escalante - State Farm Insurance

First Runner Up

Russell Buesing - Buesing Insurance 

Second Runner Up

Pat Pachta State Farm Insurance 

Third Runner Up

Jay Wimberly - Texas Farm Bureau- Victoria 

OBGYN DOCTOR/NP/PA

Winner

Melissa Wilson, MD, FACOG - Victoria Women's Clinic 

First Runner Up

Anthony McDowell, MD, FACOG - Victoria Women's Clinic 

Second Runner Up

Tanya Seiler, MD, FACOG - Victoria Women's Clinic 

Third Runner Up

Dr. Dana Gonzalez 

ORTHODONTIA

Winner

Leslie K. Frels, DDS, MSD - Frels Orthodontics 

First Runner Up

Dr. Lisa Heinrich-Null 

 Second Runner Up

Robert Zboril, DDS - Zboril Dental Center

Third Runner Up

John H Swannack, DDS 

PEDIATRIC DOCTOR/NP/PA

Winner

Felix Reguiera

First Runner Up

Stephen Dentler, DO 

Second Runner Up

Arnel Arquisola, MD - Childrens Center of Victoria 

Third Runner Up

Tamarah Coffey, PNP-C - Crescent View Medical Clinic 

PHOTOGRAPHER

Winner

Captured Moments by Christine 

First Runner Up

Korczynski's Photo Lab & Studio 

Second Runner Up

Moonlight Elegant Photography 

Third Runner Up

Melissa Rodriguez 

PODIATRIST

Winner

Andrew J Young, DPM - Podiatry Associates of Victoria 

First Runner Up 

Dr. Mark Lisch 

Second Runner Up

Frank Henry, DPM 

Third Runner Up

Neil Campbell, DPM 

REAL ESTATE AGENCY

Winner

RE/MAX Land & Homes

First Runner Up

Cornerstone Properties

Second Runner Up

Shaw Realty 

Third Runner Up

Hayden Outdoors, Cuero

REAL ESTATE AGENT

Winner

Jamie Powell – RE/MAX Land & Homes

First Runner Up

Renee McKinney 

Second Runner Up

Brianna Escalante

Third Runner Up

The Zaplac Group

RELIGIOUS LEADERS

Winner

The Rev. Gary Janak - The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory

First Runner Up 

Pastor Jim Graff - Faith Family Church

 Second Runner Up 

Pastor Wade Powell-First United Methodist Church, Victoria

Third Runner Up

The Rev. Gabriel Bentil - Holy Family Catholic Church 

SURGEON

Winner

Andrew Clemmons, DO - Victoria Surgical Associates 

First Runner Up

Shahid Hashmi, MD - Victoria Surgical Associates 

Second Runner Up

Gary S. Branfman M.D., P.A. 

Third Runner Up

Dr. Michael Perez 

VETERINARIANS

Winner

Drs. Mallory & Travis Schaar (DVM) - Main Street Animal Hospital 

First Runner Up

Lee Zeplin, DVM - Lone Star Animal Hospital 

Second Runner Up

John Beck, DVM - Hillcrest Animal Hospital 

Third Runner Up

Cuero Veterinary Clinic 

WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESS

Winner

Ledwig Dance Academy 

First Runner Up

Crossroads Flooring & Design

Second Runner Up

Kliem & Associates 

Third Runner Up

Platinum Roots Salon & Boutique

