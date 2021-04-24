REPAIR & SERVICES
AUTO BODY
Winner
Matula's Collision Center
First Runner Up
Empire Garage
Second Runner Up
Atzenhoffer Auto Group
Third Runner Up
Port Lavaca Auto Group Body Shop
AUTO REPAIR
Winner
Vallejo Motors
First Runner Up
Custom Car Care
Second Runner Up
Zarbock's Automotive & Transmissions
Third Runner Up
Lantz Tire Services
AUTO SERVICE
Winner
Slick's Oil Change
First Runner Up
Big Ed's Automotive
Second Runner Up
Discount Tire Co.
Third Runner Up
Port Lavaca Ford
BUILDERS (HOMES, BUSINESSES, METAL, BARNDOMINIUMS)
Winner
RCR Homes
First Runner Up
Helping Hands Handyman & Renovations
Second Runner Up
Kimberlite Homes
Third Runner Up
Steve Klein Custom Builder
CAR WASHES & DETAILING
Winner
Courtesy Car Wash
First Runner Up
AJ's Detailing
CARPETS, RUGS & FLOOR COVERINGS
Winner
Crossroads Flooring & Design
First Runner Up
Cathy's Carpet & Interiors
Runner Up
Lowe's Second
Third Runner Up
CRT Flooring Concepts
DRY CLEANING & LAUNDRY
Winner
Kloesel's Cleaners & Laundry
First Runner Up
Royal Cleaners
Second Runner Up
Triangle Cleaners
Third Runner Up
Navarro Cleaners
ELECTRICIANS
Winner
Hall Electric
First Runner Up
Goyen Electric
Second Runner Up
Skookum Electric
Third Runner Up
Wendt Electrical Services
FRIENDLIEST CAR DEALERSHIP
Winner
Weber Motor Co.
First Runner Up
Toyota of Victoria
Second Runner Up
Honda of Victoria
(TIE)Third Runner Up
Aztec Ford
Port Lavaca Ford
HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING
Winner
Armer Air
First Runner Up
Aire Serv Heating & AC
Second Runner Up
Joe Cool Heating and Air Conditioning
Third Runner Up
Brown's Air Conditioning and Heating
LANDSCAPING, LAWN SERVICE, TREE TRIMMING
Winner
Scott Bauer Lawn Services
First Runner Up
Call Albert Landscaping
Second Runner Up
Sal's Tree Trimming
Third Runner Up
Edge Landscaping
PEST CONTROL
Winner
Bugmobile Pest & Termite - Victoria
First Runner Up
Oscar's Pest & Termite Control
Second Runner Up
The Bug Man Co.
Third Runner Up
A Fact Pest Control
PET BOARDING AND GROOMING
Winner
The Pet Resort On Main
First Runner Up
Wags
Second Runner Up
K-9 Kuts at Northside Ranch
Third Runner Up
Cuero Veterinary Clinic
PLUMBER
Winner
Miori Plumbing
First Runner Up
Caraway Plumbing
Second Runner Up
Janak Plumbing
Third Runner Up
Wright Plumbing Cuero
ROOFING
Winner
RCR Roofing
First Runner Up
Buhler Roofing
Second Runner Up
Southern Roofing
Third Runner Up
A V Cruz Roofing
TAX SERVICES & PREPARATION
Winner
Express Tax
First Runner Up
Alexander & Marek, CPAs
Second Runner Up
Bumgardner Morrison & Co
Third Runner Up
Paul Teinert, CPA
