REPAIR & SERVICES

AUTO BODY

Winner

Matula's Collision Center 

First Runner Up 

Empire Garage 

Second Runner Up

Atzenhoffer Auto Group 

Third Runner Up

Port Lavaca Auto Group Body Shop 

AUTO REPAIR

Winner

Vallejo Motors 

First Runner Up

Custom Car Care 

Second Runner Up

Zarbock's Automotive & Transmissions 

Third Runner Up

Lantz Tire Services 

AUTO SERVICE

Winner

Slick's Oil Change

First Runner Up 

Big Ed's Automotive 

Second Runner Up

Discount Tire Co.

Third Runner Up

Port Lavaca Ford 

BUILDERS (HOMES, BUSINESSES, METAL, BARNDOMINIUMS)

Winner

RCR Homes

First Runner Up

Helping Hands Handyman & Renovations 

Second Runner Up

Kimberlite Homes 

Third Runner Up

Steve Klein Custom Builder 

CAR WASHES & DETAILING

Winner

Courtesy Car Wash

First Runner Up

AJ's Detailing 

CARPETS, RUGS & FLOOR COVERINGS

Winner

Crossroads Flooring & Design 

First Runner Up

Cathy's Carpet & Interiors 

Runner Up

Lowe's Second 

Third Runner Up

CRT Flooring Concepts 

DRY CLEANING & LAUNDRY

Winner

Kloesel's Cleaners & Laundry 

First Runner Up

Royal Cleaners 

Second Runner Up

Triangle Cleaners 

Third Runner Up

Navarro Cleaners 

ELECTRICIANS

Winner

Hall Electric 

First Runner Up

Goyen Electric

Second Runner Up

Skookum Electric

Third Runner Up

Wendt Electrical Services 

FRIENDLIEST CAR DEALERSHIP

Winner 

Weber Motor Co. 

First Runner Up

Toyota of Victoria 

Second Runner Up

Honda of Victoria 

(TIE)Third Runner Up

Aztec Ford

Port Lavaca Ford 

HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING

Winner

Armer Air 

First Runner Up

Aire Serv Heating & AC

Second Runner Up

Joe Cool Heating and Air Conditioning 

Third Runner Up 

Brown's Air Conditioning and Heating 

LANDSCAPING, LAWN SERVICE, TREE TRIMMING

Winner

Scott Bauer Lawn Services

First Runner Up

Call Albert Landscaping

Second Runner Up

Sal's Tree Trimming 

Third Runner Up

Edge Landscaping 

PEST CONTROL

Winner

Bugmobile Pest & Termite - Victoria 

First Runner Up

Oscar's Pest & Termite Control 

Second Runner Up 

The Bug Man Co. 

Third Runner Up

A Fact Pest Control 

PET BOARDING AND GROOMING

Winner

The Pet Resort On Main 

First Runner Up

Wags 

Second Runner Up 

K-9 Kuts at Northside Ranch 

Third Runner Up

Cuero Veterinary Clinic 

PLUMBER

Winner 

Miori Plumbing 

First Runner Up

Caraway Plumbing 

Second Runner Up

Janak Plumbing  

Third Runner Up

Wright Plumbing Cuero 

ROOFING

Winner

RCR Roofing 

First Runner Up

Buhler Roofing 

Second Runner Up

Southern Roofing 

Third Runner Up

A V Cruz Roofing 

TAX SERVICES & PREPARATION

Winner

Express Tax

First Runner Up

Alexander & Marek, CPAs 

Second Runner Up 

Bumgardner Morrison & Co  

Third Runner Up 

Paul Teinert, CPA

