RETAIL
CONVENIENCE STORE
Winner
The Texan No. 6
First Runner Up
Cimarron Express
Second Runner Up
Speedy Stop
Third Runner Up
Cimarron Junction
FEED STORE
Winner
Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center
First Runner Up
Dierlam Feed Store
Second Runner Up
Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center
Third Runner Up
AG Med Supply Co
FLORIST
Winner
McAdams Floral
First Runner Up
H-E-B Plus!
Second Runner Up
Devereux Gardens
Third Runner Up
Ryan's On Main
FORMAL/BRIDAL WEAR
Winner
Bliss Formals
First Runner Up
All About the Dress
Second Runner Up
Encore Resale Shoppe
Third Runner Up
Maison Chic Bridal
FURNITURE
Winner
Hall Lighting & Design Center
First Runner Up
Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles
Second Runner Up
Ashley HomeStore
Third Runner Up
Chesnick Furniture Co
GIFTS
Winner
Blue Vendors Villa Goliad
First Runner Up
Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles
Second Runner Up
Platinum Roots Salon & Boutique
Third Runner Up
The Soul Emporium
GROCERY STORE
Winner
H-E-B Plus!
First Runner Up
Dick's Food Store
Second Runner Up
Aldi
Third Runner Up
H-E-B
HARDWARE STORES
Winner
Lowe's
First Runner Up
Wagner Hardware & Machinery
Second Runner Up
The Home Depot
Third Runner Up
Zarsky Lumber
HOME DÉCOR
Winner
Hobby Lobby
First Runner Up
Hall Lighting & Design Center
Second Runner Up
Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles
Third Runner Up
Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile
JEWELRY & WATCHES
Winner
Eichhorn, Gonzales & Miller
First Runner Up
James Avery Craftsman
Second Runner Up
Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles
Third Runner Up
Encore Resale Shoppe
LOCALLY OWNED CLOTHING STORE
Winner
Sole Priorities by Joe Saenz
First Runner Up
MeRaki The Boutique
Second Runner Up
Lily Grace Boutique
Third Runner Up
Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles
MATTRESS STORE
Winner
Sam's Club
First Runner Up
Mattress Depot - Navarro
Second Runner Up
Bedbutlers
Third Runner Up
Habitat For Humanity ReStore
MOTORSPORTS
Winner
Dale's Fun Center
First Runner Up
Atzenhoffer’s Velocity Powersports
OPTICAL STORE
Winner
Victoria Family Eye Care
First Runner Up
Victoria Eye Center
Second Runner Up
Eyemart Express
Third Runner Up
Dr. James Tisdale, Mockingbird Lane
PET SUPPLY STORE
Winner
Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center
First Runner Up
Local Pet
Second Runner Up
PetSmart
Third Runner Up
Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center
PLANT NURSERY
Winner
Renken's Nursery
First Runner Up
West Farms Artisanal Grower & Nursery
Second Runner Up
Devereux Gardens Nursery
Third Runner Up
The Garden’s Path
POOLS, SPAS & SAUNAS
Winner
Platinum Pools
First Runner Up
Top Water Pools
Second Runner Up
CorBeau Custom Pools
RESALE SHOP
Winner
Encore Resale Shoppe
First Runner Up
Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles
Second Runner Up
Habitat For Humanity ReStore
Third Runner Up
Bloomingdeals Resale Shoppe
WESTERN WEAR
Winner
High-Brehm Hats & Western
First Runner Up
Cavender's Boot City
Second Runner Up
Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center
Third Runner Up
Beran's, Shiner
