RETAIL

CONVENIENCE STORE

Winner

The Texan No. 6 

First Runner Up

Cimarron Express 

Second Runner Up 

Speedy Stop 

Third Runner Up

Cimarron Junction 

FEED STORE

Winner

Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center

First Runner Up

Dierlam Feed Store 

Second Runner Up

Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center 

Third Runner Up

AG Med Supply Co 

FLORIST

Winner

McAdams Floral 

First Runner Up

H-E-B Plus! 

Second Runner Up 

Devereux Gardens 

Third Runner Up 

Ryan's On Main 

FORMAL/BRIDAL WEAR

Winner

Bliss Formals 

First Runner Up

All About the Dress 

Second Runner Up

Encore Resale Shoppe 

Third Runner Up

Maison Chic Bridal 

FURNITURE

Winner

Hall Lighting & Design Center 

First Runner Up

Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles 

Second Runner Up

Ashley HomeStore 

Third Runner Up 

Chesnick Furniture Co 

GIFTS

Winner 

Blue Vendors Villa Goliad  

First Runner Up

Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles 

Second Runner Up

Platinum Roots Salon & Boutique 

Third Runner Up

The Soul Emporium 

GROCERY STORE

Winner

H-E-B Plus! 

First Runner Up 

Dick's Food Store 

Second Runner Up 

Aldi 

Third Runner Up 

H-E-B 

HARDWARE STORES

Winner

Lowe's 

First Runner Up 

Wagner Hardware & Machinery 

Second Runner Up 

The Home Depot

Third Runner Up 

Zarsky Lumber 

HOME DÉCOR

Winner 

Hobby Lobby 

First Runner Up 

Hall Lighting & Design Center 

Second Runner Up

Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles 

Third Runner Up

Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile 

JEWELRY & WATCHES

Winner 

Eichhorn, Gonzales & Miller 

First Runner Up 

James Avery Craftsman 

Second Runner Up

Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles 

Third Runner Up 

Encore Resale Shoppe 

LOCALLY OWNED CLOTHING STORE

Winner 

Sole Priorities by Joe Saenz 

First Runner Up

MeRaki The Boutique 

Second Runner Up

Lily Grace Boutique 

Third Runner Up

Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles

MATTRESS STORE

Winner

Sam's Club 

First Runner Up

Mattress Depot - Navarro 

Second Runner Up

Bedbutlers 

Third Runner Up 

Habitat For Humanity ReStore 

MOTORSPORTS

Winner

Dale's Fun Center 

First Runner Up 

Atzenhoffer’s Velocity Powersports 

OPTICAL STORE

Winner 

Victoria Family Eye Care 

First Runner Up 

Victoria Eye Center 

Second Runner Up

Eyemart Express 

Third Runner Up

Dr. James Tisdale, Mockingbird Lane

PET SUPPLY STORE

Winner

Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center 

First Runner Up

Local Pet 

Second Runner Up

PetSmart 

Third Runner Up

Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center 

PLANT NURSERY

Winner

Renken's Nursery

First Runner Up

West Farms Artisanal Grower & Nursery 

Second Runner Up

Devereux Gardens Nursery 

Third Runner Up

The Garden’s Path 

POOLS, SPAS & SAUNAS

Winner

Platinum Pools 

First Runner Up

Top Water Pools 

Second Runner Up

CorBeau Custom Pools 

RESALE SHOP

Winner

Encore Resale Shoppe 

First Runner Up

Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles 

Second Runner Up

Habitat For Humanity ReStore 

Third Runner Up

Bloomingdeals Resale Shoppe 

WESTERN WEAR

 Winner

High-Brehm Hats & Western

First Runner Up

Cavender's Boot City 

Second Runner Up

Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center 

Third Runner Up

Beran's, Shiner

