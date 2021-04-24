THE ARTS

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Winner

Children's Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent 

First Runner Up

Cuero Heritage Museum 

Second Runner Up

Nave Museum 

Third Runner Up

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art 

MUSIC STORE

Winner

Tee's Music House 

First Runner Up

Collins Music Center 

Second Runner Up

KG Music Center 

MUSIC TEACHER

Winner

Phillip Welder 

First Runner Up

Ralph Nance, Nazareth Academy Choir 

Second Runner Up

Tee's Music House 

MUSICIAN & BAND

Winner

Mark Zepeda- The Texas Continentals 

First Runner Up

Victoria East High School Band 

Second Runner Up

The Hot Attacks 

Third Runner Up

Victoria West High School Band 

