THE ARTS
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Winner
Children's Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent
First Runner Up
Cuero Heritage Museum
Second Runner Up
Nave Museum
Third Runner Up
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
MUSIC STORE
Winner
Tee's Music House
First Runner Up
Collins Music Center
Second Runner Up
KG Music Center
MUSIC TEACHER
Winner
Phillip Welder
First Runner Up
Ralph Nance, Nazareth Academy Choir
Second Runner Up
Tee's Music House
MUSICIAN & BAND
Winner
Mark Zepeda- The Texas Continentals
First Runner Up
Victoria East High School Band
Second Runner Up
The Hot Attacks
Third Runner Up
Victoria West High School Band
