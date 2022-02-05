Daule School has long been a landmark in the city of Cuero.
It has had many roles in the community and continues to be a part of the city today.
Introduction
The Tri-City Empowerment Council, founded by former Daule student Viola Holman, successfully worked to get the school its state historical designation. It is now working to gain the national historical recognition.
While doing research for the designations, the council came upon a large collection of newspaper articles written about the school.
As part of Black History Month, The Victoria Advocate will publish a series of stories based on the archived stories as compiled by council members.
“We also recognize that the impact of Black Americans runs deep within our own community.” said Kenneth Jackson, Tri-City Empowerment Council president. “Nothing illustrates this more than the great history and legacy associated with the various iterations of the ‘Cuero Colored School’ now known as Daule School.”
Jackson, a former Cuero pastor who now lives in San Antonio, Holman and four others make up the council's board of directors.
Daule School
The first colored school in the city of Cuero was founded Jan. 25, 1892. The school, a one-room wooden structure, was built on lot 14, in block 1, of the Morgantown Addition to the city, on land purchased by the county from the trustees of the Union Colored Public School System. The trustees, in turn had purchased the piece of property from the Gulf Western Texas and Pacific Railroad Company in 1891 for the sum of $100.
Most of the pupils who attended were from farm families and came to school when they were not working. Usually, they worked when it was clear and came to school when the weather was bad and they were unable to work.
The enrollment for the school term of 1893-1894 was 227 pupils with an average daily attendance of 143. The school was located behind the Methodist Church on the corner of South Indianola and Morgan streets.
The first teacher for the school was Mr. C.H. Griggs, a 32-year-old Negro man who had graduated from the University of Baton Rouge, La. and had 11 years of previous teaching experience, most of which was acquired from teaching in community schools. Griggs remained as teacher until 1896. Professor Griggs departed the Cuero Colored School for better school facilities.
After his departure, Professor Eugene A. Daule, a Louisiana native from Baton Rouge became principal of the school. Daule, when hired, had a degree from Prairie View Normal College and 13 years of teaching experience. He took over the Cuero Colored School in the same building in which Griggs had taught.
At the time of his retirement 45 years later, the school was renamed Daule School.
During those days the coaches were first teachers and took the teams because of a love of the game and a desire to see a good athletic program at Daule that would be a benefit to the young men and women. The coaches that followed S.A. Sampson were Leon English, Albert Whiteside, Charles Garcia, Elijah Childers, Henry Harvey, Charles Brackins and John Goode.
Garcia coached the team in the bittersweet 1957 season. The team was quarter final champions even though they lost their star quarterback Joe Gaskins in a Guadalupe River drowning along with two of his brothers Clarence and Bishop Gaskins, Robert Sheppard and Adolph Woodson.
Cuero’s Black community was a small community filled with talented people who contributed to society all over the world.
Mess Attendant First Class Leonard Roy Harmon was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross and was the first Black American to have a ship named in his honor. Mrs. Naunita Harmon Carroll christened the destroyer escort USS Harmon DE72 on July 25, 1943. He now has a street named after him in the Cuero Park.
Rev. Sanderson A. Pleasant moved to Houston to pastor the St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Dowling Street. At his retirement in the late 1940s, he had grown the church from 280 to more than 8,000 members, one of the first mega churches. At his death, the House of Representatives of the State of Texas passed a Memorial Resolution, Re HSR 291 in the official House Journal of the 53rd Legislature proceeding of May 12, 1953.
During the Vietnam Era, two former students James Slade and Robert Ragland lost their lives in the war.
The Daule School and Cuero community have had several students who played professional football. Two former students, Alois Blackwell participated in the NFL Super Bowl XIII with the Dallas Cowboys, and Arthur Whittington Super Bowl XV with the Oakland Raiders.
Tragedy struck the Daule Community once more in 1963 when Elmo Ridyolph, Kelly Richardson, Elizabeth Jenkins, Lura Purrham and Estella Johnson were killed in an automobile accident on their way home after attending a Daule Hayride.
Cuero Colored High and Daule produced many quality educators, athletics, scholars, musicians, vocal and instrumental, preachers and community leaders. We honor the teaching of the educators at Daule who taught values that took graduates boldly into adulthood. We are extremely proud of our heritage. Our work is never over. It begins with us, then, at the close of the day, we pass it on to future generations driven by the principles of God.
The Daule School integrated with Cuero High after the 1965 school year. Ten years later in 1975, Marlon Ross became the first Black student to become valedictorian of a Cuero High School graduating class.
