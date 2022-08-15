Whenever you have elections, someone wins and someone loses. I had several candidates who I voted for and they did not win. It actually shocked but the will of the people is what it is all about.
What really riled me was looking at the actual numbers who voted and seeing low voter turnout (again) at the polls.
Is Victoria apathetic? Being a conservative Republican, I have witnessed the current debacle in Washington D.C. and wondered why there is not a bigger outcry over corruption in our government and the fact that we have a mentally impaired president.
By definition “apathy” is the state of an indifferent mood characterized by the loss of interest, motivation or pleasure in everyday activity. It is a huge dose of “I don’t care”!
The last time I saw real emotion was in 2016 when Trump was elected. We had car rallies, huge turn outs for his appearances, people excited over the triumph of someone who seemed to support America and the working class especially. I had always said, why do we elect career politicians when government is our biggest business and most have never run a business but had eaten at the public trough for their adult lives. What incentive do they have to fix anything and having a broken government keeps them in business?
Then 2020 came, we saw a candidate who never left his basement under the guise of protecting himself from covid. Now we realize that they were keeping him from appearing in public so we would not realize how mentally impaired he really was.
We went to bed on the night of the election with Trump firmly ahead and woke up to the calamity of Joe Biden. We all knew what had happened and that is when I believe apathy became part of our lives.
I meet people who say, “Why vote when they can cheat and steal an election and no one cares?”
Christians pray and pray, they see unbelievable corruptions and depravity avail, and many just succumb to depression and anxiety over “the way it is”. Instead of getting loud, motivating their pastors to speak out they talk about the end times and are joyous for it. I kind of get that but I don’t want to leave yet! (I know I know. I am a Christian in training.)
Texans are unique in many ways but what shocked me more than anything during Covid was the closing of churches. How in God’s name could that have happened in Texas? New Yorkers are Yankee heathens so I get that. But Texas??
How could they have closed businesses, public places, and even told us that we could not gather in our own homes? Remember when they issued a statement that at Thanksgiving, we need to eat outside, limit number we invite and, one nitwit even said, that the bathroom needs to be disinfected after every use!!!!!!!!!! You can’t make this stuff up, folks.
Well, the crazies are at it again. We have an important election coming up in November. They are saying that Covid is coming around again and Monkey Pox is on the rise. Coincidence? Not a chance.
I don’t care if you are 18 or 88, you need to decide what kind of life you want to lead. Are you going to allow this government to once again push you into submission and take away your rights? Are you going to be apathetic when it comes time to voting and let them walk over you?
Are you going to let them shove this climate change crud (almost said something else) down your throat along with electric cars?
Are you going to let them have your kids and grandkids to warp into a culture where people don’t know what sex they are? Won’t that be a proud mother moment when your grandson identifies as a tooth fairy or a hippo?
Are you going to sit by while the borders are wide open and yet they had the audacity to tell you that you had to close your business, wear a mask and stay home?
Victoria is known for God fearing, hard- working, family -oriented people. You have always heard you need to pick your battles, well the battle against socialism is here and it is real.
You can stay home, complain and not vote. You can rant and rave in your home and never call your Congressman, Senators or Governor with what is important to you. You can keep your opinions to yourself and let others think you don’t care.
I have never been good with low profile, absence of feeling and shutting up. I’m thinking bullhorns, banners and soapboxes.
