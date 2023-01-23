Here we are at the end days of January of 2023 and things haven’t changed a bit. People are clinging to their confirmation bias.
I am surprised when I bring up a subject and the first thing I hear is “I don’t read the Advocate or the mainstream news.”
I think local news is a good source for local events and politics, but I can understand the reasons people avoid the local paper. I think the online version should go back to posting online comments to the articles, letters, blogs and columns.
Local talk radio consists of a lot of conspiracy theories that their listeners crave. For example: Did you know that Hillary’s henchmen are planting secret documents that implicate Joe Biden? How about secret puppet masters who are pulling Joe Biden’s strings? The radio hosts, guests, or commentators never produce a source to back up their outlandish claims.
I’m happy leading Democrats are speaking out about the administration downplaying the Joe Biden document saga. I’m also happy the administration is fully cooperating.
It’s scary that the National Archives didn’t know the documents were missing. Congress should be finding ways to reform the recordkeeping system. It’s obvious the honor system doesn’t work.
I’m upset that the average voter can’t explain the debt ceiling. Congress should acknowledge that we hit the ceiling last Thursday.
It should’ve been a surprise. Republicans wanting to add stipulations is fine as long as they present legislation and put it on the floor for an up or down vote. It needs to pass because we want to let the world know we pay our bills. Faith and credit in the American dollar are incredibly important. We certainly don’t need a government shutdown or any other self-imposed crisis.
A friend of mine once told me that I should watch Fox News in order to hear the other side. I don’t need to weigh one confirmation bias against another bias.
Most of the economic issues have been discussed over the years. I remember Simpson/Bowles, where a bipartisan committee was formed to find ways toward deficit reduction. Their findings upset both parties, so it failed. Democrats do not want to cut Social Security or Medicare and Republicans don’t want to cut defense spending. Social Security, national defense, health care, and interest payments are 70% of federal spending. Good luck trying to bring down the deficit in a meaningful way, with the 30% that is left.
A government shutdown is inevitable, as long as the Freedom Caucus has the power the speaker gave them. The far-right loves the chaos it will bring, hoping it will damage the Biden administration and the Democrats. They raised the debt ceiling three times under Trump.
I was telling my friends last Thursday how disturbing it was to find out three active Marines, all working in intelligence, were antigovernment extremists who were charged with attacking the Capitol on January 6 of 2001. One was waiting for the next civil war.
We can find 900 of those domestic terrorists but we can’t find the person who planted the pipe bombs!
It's hard to be an institutionalist when a former high-level FBI official is charged with money laundering or when the FBI did not/is not auditing the Trump organization after it was found guilty of fraud.
Don’t ask what I think about the Supreme Court conducting its own document leak investigation and coming up empty.
I am anxiously awaiting the results of the Biden documents investigation. I am not commenting one way or the other.