We are going to start the 2023 political season in disarray.
There are 20 Republicans who are not considering the consequences of their actions.
It might be a laughing matter for those 20 Republicans and quite frankly for a lot of Democrats, but right now the world is once again laughing at us. Not only that, we don’t have a standing Congress to make security decisions. Some incoming freshman representatives brought their wives and family for the swearing in ceremonies.
Who are these 20 Republicans stopping government from doing the work they were elected to do?
More than half of the 20 are election deniers and of that number 85% of them were endorsed by Trump. And 95% of that group are members of the extreme right Freedom Caucus. This group is not into Kevin McCarthy because 17 of them received campaign contribution from the wanna-be speaker.
We've experienced interesting activities the past couple of days during the votes for the speaker of the House, with Kevin McCarthy failing to earn the needed 218 votes after numerous attempts.
Democrats could help out McCarthy by voting present, thereby lowering the threshold of votes, but they see him as Trump’s puppet so that is unlikely to happen. Even then, McCarthy would have to give the opposition something, which would further infuriate the Freedom Caucus.
I’m pretty sure Rep. Santos will cast his vote for McCarthy before he has to face ethics charges, if any. Congress can vote to not accept him, but I doubt that they will, without any criminal charges being filed.
We are in this stalemate because 10% of the Republican House of Representatives would prefer a good sound bite on Fox News as opposed to governing. This is just a glimpse into the future of Republican governing. Whoever is elected speaker will be on a short leash.
A couple of days ago, McCarthy said the first things he would do was impeach Joe Biden and cut the funding for the 87,000 new IRS agents over the next 10 years.
I’m guessing that a lot of that was “vote for me” rhetoric for the hard liners in his party. I’m left scratching my head wondering what high crimes and misdemeanors has Joe Biden committed since he’s been in office.
It is well documented that the IRS is understaffed, and to think that we won’t need additional IRS agents in the next 10 years is unconscionable. We need to know why the current IRS commissioner did not audit Trump’s returns. The red flags were there.
It's a good thing the Democrats ended the year on a good note by codifying same-sex marriage and interracial marriage and passing the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, because these Republicans would have shut down the government and doing everything in their power to weaken the current administration.
It's unfortunate, but I don’t see any meaningful legislation passing in the next two years, because we’ll have a weak speaker and a Freedom Caucus who would rather burn the place down rather than compromise. They just don’t understand math. They only have a four-member majority, so any major piece of legislation has to have bipartisan support.
President Joe Biden was in Kentucky with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell touting the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Would the American people prefer that photo-op, as opposed to the chaos of choosing the speaker?
The 2022 exit polls showed that the American voters voted for democracy not chaos.