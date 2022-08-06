Earlier this week I went to Commissioner’s Court in Victoria. Presiding over this court is Judge Ben Zeller. The four commissioners are Clint Ives, Gary Burns, Kevin Janak and Danny Garcia.
The big topic was the Victoria Public Library and the issue of obscene books in the Children’s Section.
If you have not heard about this, you must live under a rock.
Gay Patek organized a wonderful campaign to bring this issue to light. She has presented to the Library Board the facts. She had many people read questionable books and provide a book report but to no avail. The Library Board insists that they will not change anything.
What surprised me was the misinformation that is floating around even though Gay has done a great job of providing accurate information.
Example, at the Commissioner’s Court she gave large packets to each Commissioner and Judge Zeller. Speakers came to the podium and asked our leaders to read along as they spoke the words from the books in question. Being in the audience, it was uncomfortable even listening to what was being said. Several speakers became very emotional as they realized first hand what children were exposed to.
So, listen up Liberals, and understand.
1. The books are in the library according to age: 4-8 years of age, 8-12 years of age, etc.
2. The children go to their area in the library and can access any of the books that are there.
3. Many parents drop off their children or go to other parts of the library while their child reads what they want to read.
4. The 60-plus books that were submitted for review are in these areas.
5. Never did anyone ask for the books to be banned, burned, thrown out, etc. (No witches were asked to be burned in the process.)
6. The request was to merely place these books in a place so that adults could look at these books and decide if they were right for their children to check out.
7. The books are regarding transgender, homosexuality and heterosexuality. They have nudity, explicit pictures and many, many obscene words and references.
With that said, what in the world is wrong about this scenario?
Well, now for the God moment and the reason why I am motivated to write this column.
Judge Zeller told all of us that the county does not give money to the library for books but the building they are housed in is a county building. He said the city of Victoria is the one who supplies money for books.
Commissioner Clint Ives (God love him) spoke up (and I will paraphrase) and said that he thought this was disgusting literature and that we should evict the library! I almost stood up and did the happy dance.
Commissioner Gary Burns immediately spoke up and supported Clint and said he thought they should move immediately on the openings for the Victoria Library Board. Then Commissioner Janak chimed in with his support. Judge Zeller also agreed. Danny said he was conservative Democrat and a moral man and supported all that was said.
Commissioner Danny Garcia is a teddy bear and a great guy. I always chide him that he needs to come over from the dark side and become a Republican, but I regress.
This was a “proud mother moment” for sure! How proud we all should be that our leaders in the county have put a “line in the sand” and support protecting our children.
The next day all the liberal crazies popped out of the ground. Of course, they never ever would be accused of knowing the facts of the issue. They never listen to what is said or bother to read the books, but the remnants of the '60s come out in full force calling people hicks, religious zealots with hate in their hearts and that we are trampling on the First Amendment.
In a world that thinks it is good to expose kids to scantIly clad drag queens, use drugs to alter children’s biology, allow daily assaults of perversion on TV, in video games or Facebook and label their 2-year-old pansexual because he plays with dolls and action figures, the county issued a dose of common sense based on factual evidence.
I don’t care if you are right or left, green or purple, homosexual or straight, the issue is not of freedom but of protection of the innocence of our children.
Do you believe that your 12-year-old needs to read about two guys having sex and all the talk that goes with it?
Do you believe that your 6-year-old should see graphic photographs of men with men or heterosexual sex acts?
You may never agree with me politically, but we all should be able to agree that our children need to be innocent for as long as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.