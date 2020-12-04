We never thought it could happen to us, we have covid.
Around November 2nd, I felt like I had a sinus infection, pressure behind the eyes, headache. I actually called my doctor and asked to get tested on the 3rd even though he did not believe I had it.
When the call came that I was positive, I was in shock and immediately Bill quarantined. Bill went to be tested and by the next day was feeling sick.
By day 5, I had moved into extreme nausea, the kind that overwhelms you. Bill was achy and felt like the flu but quickly deteriorated into coughing and short of breath.
I took Bill to Citizens Hospital and they admitted him. He was not put in ICU which I think was a mistake.
They did not admit me, which I think was a mistake too. For five days I was alone. Covid is weird because you cannot have anyone help you because they will get it. I would wake up sopping wet with sweat, start to cough terribly, could not catch my breath and then get chills. I had no strength, I felt that I could not go on. One horrible night, I literally got off the couch onto the floor and laid there and thought I was dying. I later found out that laying on your stomach is good to do when having trouble breathing.
Walking down the hall, it literally felt surreal as if I was in a fog. Friends were so wonderful and brought me food. Liz and Lori came in person to put eyes on me as I sat on the front porch. Seeing a person helped me a lot. The sense of isolation is overwhelming. Nights were the worst.
Bill was released from Citizens and doing badly. Within 24 hours, we were at Detar. They literally saved Bill’s life. They admitted Bill to ICU and he was put on oxygen, Dr. McFarland, the ICU doctor exudes confidence and was aggressive in treating Bill. They also admitted me.
For me, I was hooked up with liquids, antibiotics and was given mass amounts of steroids. I would wake in the night dripping wet, the cough would begin again. After a coughing spell, you would gasp for breath and just lay there so tired out.
The isolation from friends and family is horrible, you are confined to a small room and cannot even venture out into the hallway. Bill was in ICU we would face time each day but that was depressing as he was not able to walk, out of breath and weak.
My blood pressure went through the roof, probably due to anxiety and to steroids. Luckily, I had angels who sent scripture, songs to lift me up, funny messages and prayed over me over the phone. I was not great about trusting God, I was a mess. I was disappointed in myself because I know that God is faithful. I was stuck in a rut and am grateful my friends prayed me through it.
On the third day, they told me that I would be getting covid plasma which would come from San Antonio. We waited 1.5 days for that. Frankly, when you read about blood products and the reactions you can have, I was scared. It is a new technique they are using and the plasma is rich in antibodies from people who had covid. It takes about five hours and they say that within 24 to 72 hours you may feel better.
The night after receiving it, I felt a surge of relief but frankly I don’t know if that was prayer or plasma, maybe both. My attitude was better and felt as if I was on the road to recovery.
By November 20th they released me and I was home. At first I felt really good but this is followed by extreme tiredness. One minute I am feeling good, next minute I can barely hold my eyes open. My coughing has stopped, my sweats have not. I do not sleep a lot, my appetite has come back.
Bill was moved to Long Term Acute Care and will remain there for weeks, as he regains strength and heals.
I have several friends with covid, mostly they are recuperating from home. If you get headache, lose sense of smell or taste, achy, start with dry cough, nausea, get help asap. Doctors have told me that studies prove that antibiotics, steroids are key.
Be very careful about staying alone, you don’t want to fall. Better to be admitted and have help if you need it.
Understand that this can be long term illness. Many health care workers tell me that months after they had it, they still get overly tired.
Understand that the hospital does not have all the answers, the book is not written yet. One minute you think you are improving and the next minute, you are down. The disease seems to circle back around and hits you with new symptoms. I went from headaches, sinus pressure to nausea, to sweats to coughing to fatigue.
If you get it, 14 days is not correct for everyone. Normally day 10-14 your oxygen levels go down. For some people they are over it in a week. You can be contagious after 14 days, or not. They even say that if I was tested, I may still have it but not contagious. NO ONE KNOWS!!!!
Detar is exceptional Hospital, go there.
Be aggressive about your care, this is serious. Let people help you. Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.