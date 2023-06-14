Most of my life I have been a Catholic. I went to Catholic school, kindergarten through 12th grade and actually taught at St. Emydius in California. My birthday is All Saints Day and I was an angel in the May Parade.
I was taught by Notre Dame nuns who were drill sergeants in another life. They were great teachers and kept us in line. I figure that wearing those black outfits in the heat of California explains a lot.
Recently, I read that the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team was having “Pride Night.” They were honoring LGBTQ+ (What the hell is +). I am shell shocked from all the Woke nitwits pushing this agenda down our throats — Bud Light, Target, Girl Scouts, Sam’s Club, Coke, Starbucks. Can you say “Boycott”??
The Dodgers are honoring the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” who are drag queens who dress in lewd imitations of Roman Catholic nuns! The group’s motto is “Go and Sin some more.” What a proud mother moment for someone out there.
The Group’s Easter ceremony features children’s programming followed by a drag show where adult performers dress in outrageous imitations of Jesus and Mary. The group mocks the Stations of the Cross and even the Eucharist. Nothing says pride like mocking a sacrament of 1 billion people around the world.
If you are stupid enough to attend this event, a word of advice. Position yourself far from the “Sisters,” because lightning strikes are inevitable.
I personally would love to see it. I already told you I am a Christian in training.
This is what I do not understand. Where is the outrage from the Vatican? Is Pope Francis so liberal that he is okay with this? Where is the outrage from Cardinals, Bishops, the clergy in all the churches in Victoria and beyond? The church screwed up when the Pedophile Priests were rampant and they should have had them jailed. For the love of God, don’t mess this up and turn the other cheek!
Where are all ministers on this nonsense being pushed on us? Why is it that ministers have no problem talking about sin but won’t talk about this sin? I personally don’t care if an adult wants to take a moose as his lover, but leave children alone. (Ew, I am visualizing the moose and now I want to burn my retinas.)
It is time to choose the moral issue over the issue of losing left wing parishioners who help support churches. In other words, choose morality over money! Watch Pastor Hagee out of San Antonio. He pounds the pulpit, condemns Biden and Obama and his church is packed! He is building a huge expansion on his church by the way so much money is flowing in. Hagee is also a big supporter of Israel and has a “Wailing Wall.” Love this man and how he embraces the truth and runs with it no matter who might be offended.
Why is it the Christians are being so silent on this issue? Have we lost our minds! Children do not have the right to cut off perfectly good organs. Parents, quit trying to be all touchy feely and embrace the crazies. I don’t care if they think they are a man in a woman’s body. Look again. Biology is a hard science. Only two sexes were made.
I don’t care if you want to be fluid. Do it on your own time. In school, you are a boy or a girl and that is determined by your plumbing, end of sentence. When you turn 18, go for it.
I don’t care if you want to be a cat. Take your litter box and stay home. Our schools are teaching boys and girls. They are teachers not vets.
When exactly did we let the lunatics be in charge of the asylum?
We are all waiting for some rational person to step up and talk it out or change it. You be that rational person!!
A. Don’t wait for others to take care of business. Go to school board meetings, go to Austin for hearings, write to your state senators and congressmen. Tell them to stop this crap or your kid is going to be home schooled or sent to Christian school. They want the money, folks.
B. Please understand, I am not saying be mean or degrading to others.
C. Don’t sit by and let stupidity rule in your home, in your school or church. When your kids are adults, they can do whatever they want. When they are in your home, you rule. Go to a school or church that has your same values.
D. Keep teens busy and tired. They need to have a job, go to school and produce, go to church, be in a sport or activity at school. Watch who they hang with.
E. Limit your kids' time on computers and phones. The left is out to get them and they are using these devices.
F. Start being loud and being bold. If your school starts promoting this sexual trash, speak up against it. Tact is a virtue but not in this instance. Kids’ lives are at stake.
I don’t want to help them destroy our kids or be social with a “furrie” (What the hell!) or be patient with someone who mocks my Christianity.
I have ranted past my limit, but this really ticks me off.
I am sure that Jesus is rolling his eyes now. It is time to go. So far I have avoided lightning strikes and I don’t want to push my luck.
P.S. The L.A. Dodgers Executive Offices: 866-363-4377 Ext. 9 — spread the love.