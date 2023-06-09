Each year, there is a special fundraiser for Cole Ohrt, the young Mission Valley man who was paralyzed from the neck down in a freak accident at his ranch at the age of 14.
Some 400 of his admirers annually gather to show honor to this young man and his family, to pray for them and raise money to help his family and others.
It is hard to describe the night honoring Cole and the pervasive feeling in the room. You see a large group of teens who are wearing the uniform of the Cuero Future Farmers of America. These young people donated their time to handing out drinks, cookies, helping with auctions and more. People know it is a worthwhile charity and they joyfully give.
Amanda Luddeke, owner of Building Kid Steps, a Pediatric Rehab Clinic, is one of the driving forces behind the fundraiser and houses in her building the Locomat Pro and Armeo. The fundraisers help to pay for her trained staff, as well as other items needed to help these victims.
Previously, I shared the great miracle of the purchase of the Locomat Pro machine that literally stands Cole upright and works his arms and legs as if he were walking. It is a robotic training system that uses the body weight support system to suspend individuals while their legs are attached to robotic legs that assist with basic walking. This machine is normally found in large cities with huge hospitals that can support it. It helps victims of stroke, traumatic brain injury, quadriplegics, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s.
The machine costs $525,000 but they were able to purchase it for $250,000! The blessings just kept coming and they were able to pay it off within two years!
The Armeo machine, built by the same company, allows Cole to have motion in his arms. Both machines protect against osteoporosis, fractures, keeps body in shape and prevents pneumonia. Cole’s mom, Julie, says that while he is using this machine you can feel the muscles “firing” or twitching. Using the machine he can pull his arm across his chest.
Their frustration has been that doctors in Victoria have not referred people over to them to use this machine so it is up to us to spread the word about this machine to others.
Cole is no ordinary young man. When this first happened to him, he said, “I don’t like what happened to me but if it brings people to God I need to endure it.” How does a teenager think like that? How does anyone think like that?
Cole has a trach in his throat but the feeding tube is gone. The Lokomat Pro machine has helped to build up muscle so that breathing and speaking is much better and he can eat normal food. (No more feeding tube) Cole graduated from high school and will be starting online college classes soon!!!
Cole wanted this machine only if it could be shared and used by people who do not have funds to afford it. We saw footage of Cole “walking” in the machine, others using the arms of the Lokomat to strengthen their muscles and help them to relearn basic movements. We saw a young man with traumatic brain injury “walking” with a huge smile on his face.
This fundraiser is fun, upbeat and yet gut wrenching as you see this young man who is now 19 smiling and speaking to us about his appreciation for our support. I would be a full blown pity party in a fetal position but he is thanking us.
He makes you a believer and yet, here he is, still a quadriplegic, still in the chair.
This is always for me the “Why God” moment and I realize that my faith does not even begin to match Cole’s faith. I wish I could say it did but looking at him makes me want to cry because his faith humbles me and I realize that this young man has not only been an instrument of healing for others but an inspiration because of his trust in God.
This young man did not choose any of this and he is facing this with courage and faith.
Maybe what we need to concentrate on is the blessings we can see. Perfect strangers pray for a young man they will never know. Parents and grandparents hug their kids and grandkids, grateful they are healthy and safe. A community pulls together to make things happen even when it seems overwhelming. The depressed read Cole’s story and trust in God again. Maybe all of us just need to know that angels walk among us and teach us what is important.
I have no doubt that Cole’s reward in Heaven will be great and he will walk again.
I’m selfish, I want it to be now.
Friends, if you want to be part of this miracle to directly help people in our community, please send donation to Cole Ohrt Walk Strong, 2221 FM 237, Victoria, Texas 77905.