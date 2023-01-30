Democrats in the House and the Senate are really good at walking in lockstep with one another on every issue no matter how evil or bad it is for the country. They would vote for the devil himself to further their ideology because they do not care about what is good for the citizens or our country.
They are brilliant in how they secured the media, the colleges and now directing their sights on the children. They are blatant in their cheating in our elections. Systematically, they are destroying America from within.
Their idea of the “Party of the Poor and Downtrodden” has been bought by the people they have targeted. Keep the poor under their thumb, tell them how bad they have it and that they are entitled to more. Give them free education, free food, free housing, free healthcare and a free ticket to dependency for life. Tell them that business, whites and the system has kept them down so they don’t notice that they are slipping further below the poverty line.
Without their song and dance of “Helping” the poor, the Democrats have nothing to sell.
When inflation rises and hurts everyone, our illustrious president says there is no inflation.
When we have rolling blackouts, the Democrats come up with and push the great idea of Electric Cars! How brilliant, our grids cannot handle the electricity usage so let’s use more electricity!
We have oil in our country but the first thing Biden does is cancel the Alaska Pipeline. Suddenly solar and wind power is the greatest thing since sliced bread and foreign countries are buying up farmland.
The best is how the Democrats want to help the Invasion of Ukraine but the Invasion on our southern border is not a problem. Why? Because these people are future Democrat voters.
Republicans appear weak and seem to shoot themselves in the foot when they do come into power. Over and over I’ve seen 13 Rinos led by Mitt Romney and that nitwit from Alaska, vote with the Democrats.
Recently, we saw the big battle in Congress. Over 200 Republicans supported McCarthy as speaker of the house. McCarthy has been described as having one foot in the swamp and one foot on dry land.
Congressman Chip Roy led 19 congressmen and women to fight back. Jim Jordan did not want to be Speaker, this group wanted much more. They had a plan.
Some Republicans were mad and claimed these 19 were making a “Laughingstock” of the party. It was easy to see that these 19 were trying to change the predictable outcome of having McCarthy as speaker.
They wanted concessions that could strengthen the Republican Party and they won. Now, let’s see if these concessions will be fought for by the other 200 Republicans in Congress or will they once again wimp out.
And by the way, we all have a part in this. Write to your Congressman and praise them if they were part of the courageous 19 and question them if they were not.
Our country is going down the tube. We have in office a President with Alzheimer, a party who votes to kill babies up to birth and now new legislation that if that child survives the abortion process and is born, they will not have a doctor help that baby! Friends, this is pure evil. We treat dogs better than this.
They are going after our children and grandchildren. In California, it is required that children 6 and older take vaccine. Drag Queens, Planned Parenthood, Transgender are welcomed in the schools but not God. The school system believes that they are smarter and are better equipped to help children than the parents. Hitler thought so too.
We need to fight back and we need to do it now. If you sit in your house and cuss at the tv set, nothing will change
Get involved, get informed, get loud. Do you vote? Do you go to Republican Meetings? Do you join the groups that hold the schools accountable? Do you write to your Congressman and Senators? Do you support like minded candidates for political office? Do you write to the 13 Republicans who constantly vote with the Democrats? Do you support the Republican Candidates who run against these 13?
Don’t wimp out.