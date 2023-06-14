Friday and this week we all saw that former President Donald J. Trump was indicted again, and the farce of our government continues to overwhelm us.
His indictment is based on his acknowledgement of documents in his possession that fall under the Presidential Records Act, which is the legal ability to have classified documents in the possession of current and former presidents.
On the same day Trump was indicted, President Biden was accused of accepting a $5,000,000 bribe from Burisma executives while he was vice president under Obama. The bribe was in exchange for getting the prosecutor investigating Burisma fired. Coincidence? Not hardly. And yet the news media are silent. The police state moved in to prosecute Trump on ridiculous charges, but the real story is buried.
Hillary Clinton was accused, and it was proven, that she had thousands of classified documents on her server. She poured bleach on them to destroy them and smashed her phone, but never was she prosecuted or charged with obstruction. She is not protected under the Presidential Records Act.
Biden, in recent months, showed us his secret stash of classified records thrown in a garage along with his treasured Corvette. And yet, nothing happened to him. Nothing new there, he had classified documents when he was Senator and VP.
For five years, the Feds have Hunter Biden’s laptop, but nothing has happened. The drug dealer is free and enjoying life, protected by his dad, the FBI and other public lackeys.
It is time to call our government what it is. It is a police state, a Banana Republic, where Democrats are protected and anyone who is conservative, Christian, pro-family and flag, pro-military, anti-Woke are targeted and prosecuted. How can you explain that children are being mutilated and allowed to have life-altering surgeries against parents’ wishes? Not that long ago, you could not give a child a Tylenol in class!
How can you explain that we have seen Antifa and Black Lives Matter, burn, kill, assault people over and over again and nothing happens to them. January 6th was a set-up. Our own government set that up to hurt Donald Trump. Look at the tapes, listen to the people who were there.
We saw three years of “Russian Collusion” and false attacks on Trump. The Mueller Report this year comes out that this was all a hoax. Who was behind it? I heard the Senate and the House saying it was true. Is there no one to take the blame and be thrown out of office for these lies and the money spent to investigate a hoax?
We see the lies and nonsense of the pandemic. Wear a mask, but then found out it was not effective to stop the virus. Close your business, close the schools, close the churches — Why? People died alone in nursing homes and hospitals because of misinformation and the police state pushing their agenda. We now see that it was all trash but no one is brought to justice for it?
The Left is afraid of Donald Trump because he is not one of them and he is not a politician who is entrenched with Republicans either. He actually loves our land and our Constitution.
They are coming after our guns, our children, our colleges, our police, our military, our money, our rights as voters, our families, our religion, our freedom of speech and our very way of life.
In the state of Texas, Ken Paxton, who won in a landslide, was just indicted by the House of Representatives and no facts given in the case. Now it is up to our Senate.
Why did this happen? After the 2020 election and Biden illegally won the office of presidency, Paxton aided Trump in his efforts to overturn the result. He filed the unsuccessful Texas vs. Pennsylvania Case in the U.S. Supreme Court. He sued Joe Biden 50 times. He fought the police state and now he is being punished for it. Have no doubt, Ken Paxton is victim of the police state of Joe Biden. They want Ted Cruz, and Paxton stands in their way. More than that, they want the state of Texas.
They have fixed elections, bought off the media, played dirty, deceived the American people undermined the police, promoted the attack on our schools and children, orchestrated the takeover of our colleges, pushed Woke onto our military and depleted our oil reserves. They have promoted their no gas, all electric policies.
Your way of life is on the line and you must fight or lose your country. Write to the White House, write to your senators and congressmen, talk to family and friends. You may want to protest in Washington or Austin. You may want to write to friends and talk this up. You may want to write letters, attend meetings and protests. But hear me. The Biden Regime is trying to destroy your country.
If you think you are safe, you are wrong.
Trump is taking the hits for us. But have no doubt, they are coming after you.