This has been a tough summer for our family. Bill lost two best friends within six weeks, Mike Neal and Ron Johnson. Five days after Ron’s death, Ron’s sister died and four weeks later his wife died. Two weeks after that Joan, my son-in-law’s mom, died. I was afraid to answer the phone!
I know that we are old and that this goes with the territory, but so many in such a short amount of time was hard to handle.
We have lovely Christian friends who are quick to tell you that dying is wonderful and we will soon see Jesus. On the Richter scale of Joy being 10 and “Oh Heck No” being 0, that information is about a 3. I am not ready to go; I have eight grandkids and I want to see them grow up!
God’s rolling his eyes right now.
My friend, Nan, works at a hospice in Florida and she suggested a book, “Final Gifts,” written by two hospice nurses, Maggie Callahan and Patricia Kelley. The book shares factual stories about how the dying communicate, reveal their feelings and needs.
The two nurses came up with some expected and not expected revelations about the dying. “A dying person offers enlightening information and comfort, and in return those close at hand can help bring that person peace and recognition of life’s meaning.”
In their last days, they are often dismissed by everyone including their doctors, as confused, out of their mind due to drugs, etc. The dying often feel that they have been ignored and their feeling of isolation grows even worse. These nurses suggest that you keep an open mind and really try to listen to what the dying are saying. The dying are giving you messages via symbols or suggestions and if you take the time to decipher this you will not only receive information but lessen the anxiety of the dying person.
Dying people often see loved ones who have passed, a bright light or religious figures. Surprisingly, most people who are dying do not fear death, but often are worried about those left behind.
The dying often seem to drift from their present world to the future. They have more time to assess their lives and to determine what remains to be finished before they die.
We are so wrapped up in sorrow and wanting to help that we do not see the dying person as someone who can teach us anything. Family and friends can overlook messages they have for us.
For me, what was thought provoking was their comparing birth and death. Families 100 years ago had births and deaths at home. Then with modern medicine they moved births to hospitals, isolated the dads and families and left the delivery to the professionals. Now women have birthing coaches, home births and husbands or family members who stay with them during labor and delivery.
It was normal years ago to have grandma at home when she was dying, the children and family were able to see them daily until they passed. The business of dying was part of the business of living.
Dame Saunders in 1967 opened St. Christopher’s Hospice in London. Experts were saying that dying patients often suffered, even in the finest medical facilities. They were usually isolated from other patients, highly sedated, rarely included in decisions about procedures and endlessly tested to monitor the course of their illness. They were handled as a bunch of physical symptoms not as people.
Hospice has also evolved. The hospice nurse is part of a team including doctor, therapists, social workers and dieticians. Hospice provides medical for patient, medical training to care for the patient, emotional support for the dying and the family, as well as, endless information for the dying and family members all within a more comfortable setting, possibly home.
The authors studied 200 cases, looking for common factors and the dying’s message fell into two categories.
A. Patients were experiencing being in the presence of someone not alive, mentions of places only they could see, preparing to travel and knowledge of when death would occur.
B. Patients had messages about something or someone, a desire to reconcile personal, spiritual or moral relationships and fixing this to achieve peace.
My favorite part of the book is the actual stories about real people who were dying, how they reacted, what hospice did to help them cope and how families were reunited and part of the dying process. So powerful!!
For example, a young father of 33 was diagnosed with cancer. He was a father, husband, electrician and Cub Scout leader. Within 90 days, he could not get out of bed unassisted. One can only imagine the frustration and sorrow he felt. Instead of trying to explain his anger to him, they increased his sense of control over everything possible — meals, visitors, bathing arrangements, etc. He opened up that he had gotten angry at his wife because of his pain at night and asked her to sleep in the other room. He really needed her to get his pain meds and to talk to him when he was so down. He only lasted three more weeks but they were good ones where they talked a lot.
The last chapter is filled with ways to bridge the gap between you and the one dying. We will all be there one day and this book will help you to recognize and work with the power of the dying. It’s a must read for everyone.
“Life is eternal, and love is immortal, and death is only a horizon; and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight.”
— Rossiter Worthington Raymond 1840-1918