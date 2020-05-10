This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
Dear Shelly Luther,
You are a hero to me on several levels and I want to thank you for standing up to that liberal judge in Dallas. Let’s hope people vote him out as this Covid hysteria has proved we reached our moron quota in public figures.
How interesting that they release criminals due to Covid, but stick you in jail during Covid?
Let it never be said that a liberal ever missed a good chance to be a hypocrite.
Your case is right up there with Gov. Newsome who closed 43 out of the 900 miles of beach front in California. I guess the other 857 miles don’t get people on them. Perhaps he has not heard that sun kills the virus. There is also Governor Widmer who feels that if you enter Walmart you can buy food but not paint. The logic is……? Maybe cooties populate faster in the paint or housewares aisles?
I applaud you for taking a stand for the rights of the common man. Our Constitution grants us the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. You state that we have human rights that surpass government’s rights. The Constitution was put in place to protect citizens not impede them. I pray that your actions will spur people to vote correctly and realize the importance of having a society that is free and stop this resurgence of socialism that we see.
How relevant it seems that you are doing a heroic act right before Mother’s Day. Moms are often the unsung heroes in many families and in a great number of families, they are the sole breadwinner. You stood up not only for your family but for the families of the people who work for you. Good for you!!!
Thank you on behalf of the millions of women who are forced to wear hats, pin up their hair or, God forbid, ask their husbands to cut their hair. I walked by the mirror today and realized that wearing rollers is an improvement.
If there is a Beautify Texas Award, you need to get it. Things are getting ugly and could turn violent. I saw my friend Judy the other day and she had no gray showing and her hair looked great. I was immediately suspect and began to question her closely. It turned out to be a false alarm because her granddaughter cut her hair. Poor Judy might have been body slammed and forced to give up secure information if she did not explain.
By the way, who decided that beauty salons were not essential? Had to be a man.
Men don’t quite get it. This is no joke. Many women look like a skunk without their roots being done, still others are sporting a mullet which were ugly in the 70’s let alone now. Most men will hopefully have the sense not to mention their wife or girlfriend’s hair do.
Mine says stuff like, “When are you getting that dead cat off your head?” I know, I know, I married him. The other day I put on a visor. Not a problem but I was inside and it was raining. I actually bought a unicorn headband just to see if he will notice.
When I texted my beautician, Tammy Carter, and I did not hear from her I panicked. I sent another text and said if she was captive, I would save her as long as she cut my hair. I have an appointment.
Shelly, May God bless you and reward you for the sacrifice you have made. Maybe they will make you Time Women of the Year! After all they voted for a 14- year -old we never heard of and Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize for doing nothing. On second thought, no chance, Shelly, they only vote for liberals who have done nothing and that certainly is not you.
