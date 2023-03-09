If you call White Trash Services, or BJ Nelson herself, you will probably be greeted by that phrase.
When we heard that there was a “White Trash,” our sick humor told us to call and book with them. We even had our picture taken with their barrel and sent it to friends. Loved envisioning the California friends thinking that “OMG, they are total rednecks.”
BJ Nelson and her husband, Scott, both born and raised in Texas, started this business eight years ago. It has taken off because of the great service and attitude of the Nelsons and their staff.
When I entered their offices, the walls are decorated with inspirational sayings and, of course, a pencil cup holder shaped like a trash can. Doesn’t everyone have one of those? They are Christians, conservatives, parents, great business team and super generous in our community.
The Nelsons purchased White Trash from B and B Trash Services. They started with two trucks, two notepads and Scott ran out and bought an $89 trash can prototype. Their greatest asset besides themselves was Scott’s cousin, Carl, who helped them negotiate deals and later joined the team.
They started with the trash pick-up part, they service the county of Victoria because the city has contract with another service. They are now up to 16 trucks and have expanded into dumpsters, roll-offs and demolition service! They service nine counties for most of demolition and roll-offs.
I met BJ at the Republican Party and she is one of those people you instantly like. She is funny, outspoken, has an opinion or two (You can’t see me rolling my eyes) but backs it all up with intelligence and information she has investigated and understands.
BJ’s parents were always involved in local politics and she prefers that too. She loves that in a smaller community you have accessibility to local politicians, you learn that the good ones represent the people and shelve their egos because it is not about them.
She jumped on the train with increased interest in schools when Bunni Pounds came to town with Christians Engaged and she attended her seminar. It spurred BJ on to want to work on issues that were local. She loved the Library Project headed by Gay Patek. She started going to School Board meetings long ago because as a mom of three and education major at Baylor, she could not understand why our schools in Victoria were so lacking. We are on the bottom 14% of schools statewide.
A real proud mother moment.
A few weeks ago, I was thrilled to see that she signed up to run for School Board in District 3!
She has a deep passion and a brilliant understanding of what is happening in our schools. We have all seen the shocking deterioration and craziness in schools across the U.S., but for some reason Texas parents act as if we are immune to that lunacy. We are appalled that normal people are accepting schools usurping parents’ rights, drag queens, data mining of our children, lack of discipline in the schools, teachers who are afraid to teach, CRT permeating our schools, pronoun nonsense and more. But the reality is that we have that in the state of Texas.
I think that so many of us know these hot buttons but don’t know the depth and the vehicles used to permeate our schools. I think BJ Nelson knows that.
These are a few items on her checklist:
1. Classical Education — the idea that learning is never over, get back to making sure students know basics
2. Restorative Discipline — Get rid of this crazy idea that students are not to blame when they do something wrong and instead let’s blame others, concentrate on prevention orientation and no consequences. It is not simple right versus wrong, but why isn’t it?
3. Survey and Data Mining of students — This is the scariest for me to comprehend that our children are providing information which can be on their permanent record, stay with them from cradle to grave and possibly hurt their chances of getting employment and more. Parents can say to the school, I do not want my children to take the survey, but most don’t know what this innocent “survey” is about.
Why do we want valuable school time used to survey children on non-educational items. Do you want them to ask your child about the politics in your home? They are doing that. Do you want them to ask your child about what they think about other nationalities and how they treat them outside of school? They are doing that. Do you want them to ask if they ever thought they were a girl in a boy’s body. They are doing that. Why is this their concern? For what purpose are they doing this?
BJ even brought up things like dress codes in our schools. Why are kids allowed to wear pajamas to school? Why is it that rich parents can send their kids to school where they dress with nice shirt and tie and suddenly they produce more and are more intelligent. Are we missing a simple connect of pride in your dress means pride in your school work?
It is one thing to be for change, but quite another to know the tools to bring about change.
Conservatives need to get loud and informed, but most of us are too lazy to delve into these issues, we feel frustrated and don’t know where to turn. We need a fighter.
BJ Nelson has leadership skills that conservatives need. She is loud when children’s futures are at stake. She digs deep.
Let’s face it, anyone who will greet you with “Have a Trashtastic Day!” is worth listening to.