Patience is not my middle name. I pray and pray and get frustrated sometimes in waiting for the response I need or want. After writing that, I realize I sound like a frustrated 3-year-old.
My childhood was not the greatest with an alcoholic dad, but God gave me a great Catholic mom who was strict, religious and a totally good person. She made sure we always went to church, prayed and attended Catholic school – kindergarten through 12th grade.
Countless nights as a child, I remember praying that my dad would make it home safely and not kill anyone. God always delivered.
We often doubt God is listening, we don’t like how long it takes, we want action, we question why and get upset, but if we have patience and trust, we will see God’s hand and his wisdom.
These days our nation is obsessed with the virus. While praying for our family, our country and our president, think back to 2016. President Donald Trump crushed Hillary, that was a miracle. Many of us believed that God placed him in this office. Finally, a patriot, a christian and businessman who cared about the American worker and American businesses. Merry Christmas was back.
President Trump went after the Chinese government, which no other president had the guts to do. Think about the irony of that for a minute.
He pushed to bring more and more manufacturing back into the U.S. after Obama said we could not do this. Unemployment fell, all Americans were better off financially. People had hope and optimism again. Their 401(k)s were booming. President Trump built our economy up to record levels, then this virus hit and shut us down.
But out of the crisis, our great president rose to be a beacon to all of us. He put all his expertise in business into high gear to help the U.S. He assembled a great team of businessmen and businesswomen. He came on the air every day to encouraged us, provided professionals letting us know what is happening and gave support to every governor and state. He encourages huge corporations to switch gears and produce masks, ventilators, medical supplies, etc. He cares about Americans and does not “punish” sanctuary states or blue states, but works for the good of Americans.
Friends, God answered our prayers when President Trump was elected. Now we can see that God has given us a “Churchill” in the midst of a silent enemy and war. The whole picture is unfolding and we need to have trust in what God is doing for us. He put the right man in the right job. He knows that government is there not to rule over but to govern and assist.
Please do not stop praying for whatever it is you want. The Book is not finished yet in your life. Be excited that the big picture will be revealed to you and all you have to do is believe and trust.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.