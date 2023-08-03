I went to a presentation by Pure Hope Foundation the other night hosted by First Baptist Church of Victoria. Pure Hope’s mission is to eradicate sex trafficking, which is the fastest growing crime in America. Sex trafficking by definition is the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.
Established by Michael and Kathryn Lee, the foundation provided the stats on trafficking. The average age of a trafficked person is 13. Some 250,000 are trafficked daily and the annual income from this insidious crime is $150 billion. The demonic cartel has realized that drugs are gold to them but trafficking a child is even better because it means selling that child over and over again. (Don’t know about you, but possibly when they find a trafficker they could bypass court and go immediately to painful, slow punishment.)
A riveting part of their presentation was a segment in real time of a young girl named Sarah Ivy who was trafficked. Picture a beautiful blonde-haired, blue-eyed young girl of 15 whose story begins with a mom sick with cancer. This girl’s world was shattered and her father turned to alcohol and drugs and he finally threw her out of the home. She was trafficked into prostitution, drugs, etc. One day she wanders into a hotel to use their bathroom because she was living on the street and she hears beautiful music and finds a church group having a meeting. She slips into the back row of seats, felt like they were speaking to her and a lady gives her a family Bible to keep.
Sarah is thrown into jail, starts to read her new Bible and comes across Ezechial and a passage about harlots, and she identified with that. She begins to minister to other women in jail!!! How crazy is that?
It gets even crazier — a lawyer shows up at the jail and asks her, “How would you like to get out of jail today?” By the way, she has no idea who this lawyer is and she did not pay for him. He gets her out of jail and takes her to Pure Hope Foundation and she is given a place to live.
Sarah’s story is definitely a God thing.
Pure Hope has a residential home in East Texas, but a small one and full time "moms" live there to help them through the trauma, helps to regain a bit of their lost childhood and go through detox.
Some are trafficked by their own family. One mother traded her daughter for a truck. I am obviously not a great Christian, because all I could think of was the truck blowing up with the mother in it. I digress.
Michael and Kathryn Lee are obviously not well, they sold their home, lived in an RV and traveled around America educating people about trafficking and trying to fight this battle with very little money. They now have a lovely home where girls are healed through the use of horses, nature and unconditional love. They are taught trades, attend counseling, learn about finances, conflict resolution and receive career assistance.
They told us warning signs to look for are girls who are fearful, timid, bruised, in the company of someone they defer to and more. Predators stalk online meeting places, like social media and gaming sites, to lure their victims.
Parents, please reread the last sentence! Talk to your children. Tell them not to share personal life, set profiles to private, don’t show photos, explain what blackmail is and how adults use it to coerce kids.
What they said next really bothered me a lot. They said we should all give our kids and grandkids the compliment test. If you give a compliment to a child and they accept it, there is good sense of self-worth. But the predators are looking for kids who receive a compliment, do not realize their worth and are targeted as victims.
Their advice is to communicate with your children and tell them the truth of what is out there.
I hope that after reading this, you don’t just sit back and say, “But what can I do to help?” Sarah stopped heroin because some ladies at a church group prayed for her and gave her a Bible. Could you do something like that? Of course, we all can. But it means that we all must be more aware of what is going on outside of our little world.
Put this number in your phone — National Human Trafficking Hotline, 888-373-7888. It is operated by non-governmental people.
The National Center for Exploited Children can be reached at 800-843-5678 or report.cybertip.org.
If you see or hear something that does not sound right, call and report it. You may save a child’s life.
If you want to donate or hear more about Pure Hope Foundation, write to Post Office Box 1031, Mount Vernon, Texas 75457. Or purehopefoundation.com.