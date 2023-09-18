We have been witness to a circus act in Austin for months now as Republican Speaker of the House Dade Phelan joined with Democrats to lead an impeachment against our attorney general, Ken Paxton.
This whole fiasco reeked from the moment it began.
This weekend, Paxton was acquitted of all 16 counts!!!
The trial was televised and the stupidity of it was paraded for all to see. Disgruntled ex-employees with no proof. Accusation of under the table “remodel” at Paxton’s home but pictures told another story. Even a mysterious lady in white who was supposedly his mistress. Thank God we were spared seeing that one. The Enquirer has nothing on our speaker of the house! It all smelled of desperation.
As a taxpayer and voter in Texas, I am ticked off on many levels so be ready for a rant!
What did this fiasco cost the taxpayers? How many high-priced lawyers did we pay for to fight with no hard evidence?
Why did the speaker of the house, a Republican go after one of his own? Why did he join forces with Democrats to do this?
Was this just a "14 year old girl" petty fight in the House?
If there are criminal charges to be filed, why didn’t law enforcement authorities go after Paxton, why our speaker of the house? Possibly they were advised that they did not have a case?
Why would a Republican speaker of the house appoint Democrats to key committees in the House when the platform (and common sense) of the Republican Party says don’t lose this control when we are the majority?
Phelan awarded the following committee chair assignments to Democrats: Oscar Longoria — Business and Industry chair; Abel Herrero — Corrections chair; Joseph Moody — Criminal Jurisprudence; Harold Dutton — Juvenile Justice and Family Issues; Tracy King — Natural Resources; R.D. Bobby Guerra — Resolutions Calendars; Terry Canales — Transportation; Senfronia Thompson — Select Committee of Youth Health and Safety.
Hey, dummy, we are trying to save Texas from turning blue!!!!
Why did Speaker Phelan support letting House Bill 20 die which would have established a Texas Border Protection Unit to arrest and return illegal aliens to Mexico?
Why was Speaker Phelan silent on Parental Rights and Educational Freedom, despite support from our governor and lieutenant governor. Instead, Phelan appointed conferees who opposed educational freedom and allowed House Bill 100 to die.
Why was our governor strangely silent on this impeachment of a highly successful and popular attorney general? By the way, Matt Rinadi, head of Texas Republican Party, came out with a great mailer supporting Paxton! Kudos to you, Matt.
President Trump weighed in his support of the “greatest State Attorney General” in the United States!
Does it bother you that all Committee Chairs in the House but two voted to impeach? One of those, Dutton, was a Democrat!!! Standing alone that sentence does not sound bad but then if you go to TransparencyUSA.org, you will find out that a lot of money changed hands within these committees. Dade Phelan Campaign Contributions paid to or received money from many. I am not knowledgeable about how these committees do things but as a conspiracy nut, this bothers me. One example, Republican Chair Stephanie Klick in Forth Worth area received over $400K from the Dade Phelan campaign. Why? Is he just nice guy who wants to help Klick? Do Republicans help other Republicans?
My conspiracy hat is telling me that you should always “follow the money.”
I keep hearing that it is “different” in Austin. “That’s just the way they do things!” But, over and over the voters send a strong message to Austin. We work hard to elect people that we “think” represent us and then we find out they did not vote the way we asked or expected them to.
David Covey is running against Phelan for his position. For the love of God, if you are a Republican, vote for a Republican that upholds the platform. Send money to Covey’s campaign even if he is not in your area.
Why are we electing RINOs like Phelan and Cornyn who do nothing but keep a seat warm and undermine our platform and what we stand for?
Look at their actions. Do you ever notice that Cornyn never leaves his area to visit any smaller cities in South Texas? He knows where the big money is and that is all he cares about. The last time he ran, he showed up in Victoria on a bus full of politicians and came out of the bus for an hour and moved on.
Call Cornyn’s office, complain — 512-469-6034
Call Phelan’s office and give them a piece of your mind — 512-469-1000 or dade.phelan@house.texas.gov
Depending on how you feel about this issue, please call the Texas senators who voted. Advice, put them in your phone for future reference.
Conservatives who voted to dismiss all charges against Paxton:
- Bob Hall (512) 463-0102
- Brandon Creighton (512) 463-0104
- Lois Kolkhorst (512) 463-0118
- Paul Bettencourt (512) 463-0107
- Tan Parker (512) 463-0112
- Donna Campbell (512) 463-0125
- Drew Springer (512) 463-0130
- Pete Flores (512) 463-0124
- Phil King (512) 463-0110
- Kevin Sparks (512) 463-0131
- Charles Schwertner (512) 463-0105
- Charles Perry (512) 463-0128
- Bryan Hughes (512) 463-0101
- Mayes Middleton (512) 463-0111
- Brian Birdwell (512) 463-0122
- Joan Huffman (512) 463-0117
GOP Senators who voted with Democrats to overturn Paxton's election:
- Kelly Hancock (Tarrant County) — (512) 463-0109
- Robert Nichols (Southeast Texas) — (512) 463-0103
Or you can just sit there and bitch and moan about politics, turn the TV to another station thinking that does anything, let apathy overtake you once again and live with the consequences.
Your heritage and Texas are at great risk. IF NOT NOW, WHEN!!!!!