We have an important election coming up for School Board. VISD schools are in the bottom 14% in Texas. We all have read about the evil ideas that have crept into our schools nationwide. This is real, it is in Texas and every parent should be worried.
Over the years, we have seen liberals and crazies manipulate and infiltrate our colleges. Many of us have family members who went in with normal family values and reasonable thought and came out very different, and not in a good way! They did a good job of winning over young adults, now they are after the children.
Allen West once said concentrate on your local government, your school boards and this will have a ripple effect. I believe he is right.
There are four people running for School Board — Rick Jones versus Tami Keeling and BJ Nelson versus Bret Baldwin.
I have attended several debates and talks regarding these candidates and I think, some points were glaring and worthy of your attention.
At the UHV debate, Rick Jones was a powerful speaker and made the point that our schools are in the bottom 14% in Texas. Tami Keeling, who has been on the board 18 years, looked surprised and said that we had been 12% and came up! Wow, that tells you a lot. That is a proud mother moment for sure. We used to be worse than we are today and we are still bottom feeders in the area of education!!!
At another evening event, Tami was confronted by a parent in the audience who was upset because for eight weeks his daughter did not have an ID card and the campus was virtually open to anyone. Security is clearly not an issue and I am sure parents will take comfort in that.
When you ask Tami about CRT or other destructive learning, she says VISD is not doing that. But students tell another story. When we talk about the obscene language in books, her answer is that a team examines all books. Well, hell, fire the team, they are not doing a good job.
Bret Baldwin is currently on the board. Bret is frustrated, he says that board policy is that TWO members must request a motion to be brought to the superintendent. Tami seems to rule the board and the others are a rubber stamp.
At VISD, many teachers have said they are afraid in their classrooms. I myself have talked to a teacher in high school who said the students cuss at her, walk out of class and there are no repercussions. Management does not back them up. BJ Nelson has pointed out they are not following VISD discipline procedure.
I am not slamming teachers. I believe that they are frustrated too. No support from management, discipline problems daily, fear in their classrooms, and new rules to assist the nonsense coming from Washington on gender.
BJ Nelson and Rick are constantly bringing up the problem of data mining and surveys within our schools. VISD has purchased a program from Panorama, the company who puts out these surveys for children, and they claim they are innocent surveys. Tami claims parents can opt out of the surveys, but few do.
Why do few opt out? How about the fact that they are shown a “sample” online and it looks simple and nonintrusive. But what does the whole survey reveal?
I have heard some of the questions asked by Panorama in Texas and many are addressing the political life of the children’s families, gender questions and more. Schools should not be in the business of surveying school children, invading their family’s privacy and putting this information in their permanent file. Ask yourself, for what end would this be done?
We have seen the way our government is moving and it is not in the right direction. Who is to say that one day this information will not affect a credit score, an ability to get a job or worse. I don’t trust Big Brother and neither should you.
Rick Jones’ motto is get rid of the status quo! Are you happy to say your school district is in the bottom 14%? Worse yet are you happy that your children and grandchildren are not receiving the education they need to succeed in the working world?
Victoria can rise again but only with great leadership. The polls open April 24th and the last day is Saturday May 6th. After 18 years of Tami at the helm, it is time for new blood and a new attitude to prevail.
The proof of good management is the results seen.
Rick Jones and BJ Nelson are anti CRT, want discipline in the schools, concentration on core studies in the schools, top security, scores brought up, no data mining or surveys, and concentration on graduating students who are ready for college and the working world.
They are fighters. Who better to fight for than our children?