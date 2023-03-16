In the city of Victoria, I am always amazed at the abundance of worthwhile charities among us.
Organizations like Toys for Tots, Pack the Bus, House of Palms, Midcoast Services, Warrior’s Weekend, Field of Honor, Cole Ohrt Walk Strong, The Vine School, Perpetual Help Home and many, many more touch our hearts and make us reach for our wallets. Some of my personal favorites also include St. Jude Hospital and Shriners.
This past week I attended the annual banquet for the Victoria 100 Club. The 100 Club formed in 1979 and the original purpose was to help provide for spouses and dependents of law enforcement, fire and emergency personnel in the Victoria area who were killed or disabled in the line of duty. It also provides financial assistance for the purchase of vital equipment needed by local departments to better perform their duties.
At the meeting, I learned that they actually pay for life insurance and disability insurance for sheriffs, police, constables, DPS and fire departments.
Cally Fromme, their president, does a wonderful job recruiting new members and providing information about the club. They published a small telephone book of the items purchased by the 100 Club, which I appreciated seeing.
How great it was to see an actual drone purchased by the club sitting outside the meeting location!!!
Funds have also been used to purchase drug dogs, funds for the family of Officer Phillip Barron, who died in the line of duty, body cameras, defibrillators, winches for vehicles, body armor vests and more.
Once a year, they have a fabulous banquet and guest speaker. This year it was retired Texas Ranger Frank Malenac, who explained exactly what Texas Rangers do and how they fit into the law enforcement family in Texas.
One of the highlights of that night was having a member of the law enforcement or first responder units seated as a guest of honor at each table. How appropriate that we had a chance to honor so many worthy heroes in our city.
You are probably thinking that this is a costly affair but surprisingly the yearly membership fee is $100 for individuals and $150 for a couple. It even includes the yearly banquet. Through wise investments and good stewardship, they are making a big difference in our community.
If this touches your heart, it is a great time to get on board. You hear it all the time, we live in a crazy world, these men and women give their time and talent to protect us, laying their lives on the line every day.
What would your life be like without them? Who will you be calling in an emergency? After our hurricane in 2017, you could count on the above services, your neighbors and our churches. It took five days for a FEMA rep to show up.
Put your money on a winner, support the Victoria 100 Club.
Call 361-578-1502 or send your check and your information to POB 5176, Victoria, Texas 77903-5176.