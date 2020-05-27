You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know

Recently I wrote about young children and the craziness of kids but there is more to that story because I now have four “millennials”.
I am actually quite proud of them, they all have jobs, I am supporting none of them, they know how to handle money, married good people, three are good parents, the fourth is not married and thank God has no children. No one has been in rehab, belonged to AA, no DUIs, no divorces, wore a pink vagina hat, had children out of wedlock or stints in jail. But, the book is not written yet so “never say never”.
From an early age, my husband told the kids to secure employment as soon as they could get a work permit. He inspired them with the following phrases, “Don’t be a jerk, go to work” and “Don’t be a slob, get a job.” I know, I know I married him.
Adult children seem to jump from needing your advice to knowing it all. In the area of raising kids, I am amazed. One day Jenny said, “Mom, I have three kids and working full time. You don’t know what it’s like.” Really!?? I vaguely remember four little people at our house and running off to a full time job. Maybe I dreamed it.
Did you all know that the millennials think that small babies should not have a blanket on them because it might smother them? I tried not to laugh when they told me, but I could not help it. I asked when they last saw a headline, “Mom kills baby with blanket” but it was hard to hear me when I was laying on the floor convulsing with laughter. I have to be careful because one of them mentioned putting me in a state home if I keep it up.
Many parents sleep with their kids until they are big. Not a good plan. Well, at least that stops you from having more kids I suppose. If you are still in their room when they graduate from high school, you have a problem.
Every five to 10 years, the “experts” have ideas for the “safe” sleeping position of babies. I remember when it was on their stomach and on their side, now it is on their back. Maybe some day they will strap them in a cage and roll them around all night. We used to have playpens and when you had to cook or do something, you put them in the playpen to corral them, keep them safe and have a free moment. It seems that freedom to explore is encouraged these days; I wonder how that is working out.
They have cameras on the cribs, gizmos to tell them if a baby stops breathing, heated diaper wipes, special bottles with crazy number of inserts, ergonomically designed carriers, CDs to create white noise, and every sleep aid available. My favorite is shopping for car seats and strollers with them.
Strollers used to be reasonably priced but now a low end model is $350.00 and many are $750 to $1,000. The best is the “accessories” – special holders for water, keys, phones, etc. The sales reps at the baby stores are great. They know all the lingo about the car seats, buy an extra base, special ones for little babies, toddlers, etc. I am sure they are inventing special seats for teens. After all it seems that parents these days seem to want little Johnny to stay home longer and longer and not stress out about having a job.
What the heck is there to stress about? A teen goes to school, has a free place to sleep and eat, free transportation, sleeps in to noon and does homework. Most have expensive cell phones and live a great life. I babysat from 12 years old and had my first job the day after I was eligible for work permit. If I would have asked Loyd Breazeale to pay for a car, gas, phone or clothes he would have had me committed.
Potty training appears to be rocket science. In the stores, look at the size of the diapers they sell. Kids are in diapers at 3 and 4! I never used candy or any of that, but I remember clapping a lot for bodily functions. The latest is let them go without underwear and they will learn faster? OMG.
Maybe instead of putting little Lulu in Baby Time Music Lessons, baby exercise, baby yoga, gym and soccer at 3, and underwater basket weaving, new moms should concentrate on the basics like learning to use the potty, reading more, using flashcards to educate and more.
Breastfeeding is a good thing for most people, but sometimes I think the earth mothers of the world take it a bit too far. When a kid can walk and hold their own bottle, it might be time.
Is it me or do all kids have a label? ADHD, OCD, Food Allergies, Dyslexic, Celiac, Lactose Intolerant, etc. Did we have those things years ago? Of course, it could explain a few kids I knew in grade school.
As a first- time mom, Jenny never tasted sugar until she licked an ice cream at six months. By the time Emily came along, she could eat sugar right out of the bowl for all I cared. Jenny reminds me that I held her hand and walked her across the street until she was 9 and Emily was playing in the street at 5. I think you start to lose it after the third one.
By the way, some advice for new parents. Do not have little children watch nightly news with you. We found out that when Jenny was very young, her teacher asked if anyone knew what a Democrat was. She raised her cute little hand and said that my daddy said a Democrat is a “Commie Rat who wants to take my hard- earned money and give it to someone who does not work.” That would explain why that teacher never wanted me to work in her classroom.
I love to sit by a group of new moms who go on and on about their sweet little ones. Everyone is an Einstein, soccer star, future president or musical phenomenon. Nothing has changed there. The problem is they tell their kids they are the best. If ours messed up, we told them but always found something good to say. Years ago, I used to get these amazing Christmas letters. Little Johnny was taking French at 3, Bella was reading at 4, while Debbie could cook Cordon Blu at six. I began to think that God disliked me because he gave me regular kids who messed up daily. There is not an Einstein among them! Bill said stuff like, “Be happy you are not beautiful.” Tact was not his strong suit. Some how I cannot imagine Hallmark racing to make a card for those words of wisdom.
Actually, those Christmas letters remind me of obituaries, where EVERYONE is the best person in the world and a saint among men.
My kids know don’t ask me what I think, unless they really want to know. Post-menopausal women are not to be messed with.
