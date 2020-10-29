The subject of Abortion is a volatile one. I get it that women want control of their bodies and I get it that life is sacred and not ours to take.
My solution to abortion has been to pray that God changes the heart of the young woman so she chooses to have the baby.
But now something huge has changed my thinking and I hope yours, too.
The Democratic Party has committed itself to a radical turn in the area of abortion – late term abortions even up to birth!
Roe Versus Wade legalized abortion through all nine months. In the first 3 months, no restrictions. Second 3 months, regulated by “mom’s health”. Last 3 months, abortions prohibited but must make an exception for the woman’s life or health.
But in “Doe versus Bolton” court case the court defined “health” to include all factors –physical, emotional, psychological, familial and the woman’s age –relevant to the well being of the mother. This opened the door to aborting a baby up to birth.
In 2019, Democratic Governor Mario Cuomo of New York signed into law and passed a horrific new abortion law removing almost all restrictions. The law allows abortions to be performed “up to the point of natural birth”. It removes protection for babies who accidentally survive an abortion. They even put into the law that if a pregnant woman is attacked and baby killed, the unborn child is now officially no longer a person in New York and the mother cannot seek justice!
Being a Christian, mom of four and grandmother of seven, I see the pure evil in this major change. The Democrats see it as one “giant step for Women’s rights” but it is one giant step backward for civility, Christianity and morality.
If the above was not enough, the Democrats are running Kamala Harris, a pro-abortion extremist for Vice President. Harris was Attorney General of California and actively targeted pro life journalists who investigated Planned Parenthood and exposed its leadership negotiating the harvesting and sale of aborted fetal body parts. Harris called for repeal of the Hyde Amendment which protects taxpayers from being forced to fund abortion.
As a Christian, I suggest that my fellow Christians stop this evil by simply sending the Democratic Party a huge message that until they stop this horrific agenda of killing babies in the late stages of pregnancy, you will not vote for them.
The female gender once stood and represented nurturing, loving, kind women.
The Democratic party seems hell bent on encouraging women to be the “black widow”.
Is this what you want your vote to stand for?
By the 20th week, the baby can grasp with its hands, kicks, turns somersaults, vocal cords work, can cry, arms and legs move, sucks thumb, nails appear, skeleton complete, electrical brain waves can be recorded, all organs such as stomach, liver, kidney and brain functioning, all systems intact.
I ask you, is this a fetus or a human? Is this life or not? Moms know the answer, go vote your heart.
