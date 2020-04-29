I never wanted to live in Texas but I married someone who loves Texas and always has. His family settled in Victoria in 1892. Also, he was stationed in San Diego in the Navy. I was born and raised in Southern California and loved it.
While dating, he made the mistake of bringing me to Houston one summer. Stepping off the plane, I was introduced to humidity. I looked at him like he was nuts and said, “Not just no, but Hell no.”
Since 2009 when I moved here, I have changed my mind and only wish I had gotten to Texas earlier. I do miss the wonderful friends we have in California, most of whom are conservatives.
Homeowners Associations are everywhere in California. Our first new home was in a gorgeous area of Irvine, called Woodbridge. One day we received a HOA write up because we left our garage door open more than 15 minutes! People could only paint their homes one of five shades of beige. No basketball hoops outside and it even listed the types of plants you could plant in your front yard. We moved.
We ended up in a great area of Laguna Hills called Nellie Gail Ranch. Fabulous place to raise kids, wonderful neighbors, etc. Each time we had elections for the Homeowners Board, you held your breath to see who was elected. It seems that people who run for Homeowners Boards are divided into two categories. One, they are likeable people who want to meet others and work with people. Two, they used to be part of the Gestapo.
If you wanted to do anything to your property, you had to fill out numerous forms, and have each one of your neighbors directly adjacent to your property sign off that it was okay for you to improve your own home. Imagine having the neighbors from Hell.
Tree Huggers rule. We owned a property in the desert and wanted to subdivide it. No building, just split the property with an imaginary line to sell as two. They wanted $2,000 to have a “Tortoise Study”.
Who cares whether there are turtles on the property, it’s the desert!!! Do they believe turtles read maps? Welcome to California where snails, rats and bats have more rights than property owners and building permits can only come your way when vast amounts of money changes hands.
Laguna Beach is known for it’s breathtaking views, no parking, small lots and super expensive housing. My daughter rented a tiny home with maybe 900 square feet, no garage, no insulation, probably 100 years old, original everything, no dishwasher, and it was worth way over a million dollars. As a parent, you just have to learn to shut up sometimes.
The housing market is crazy. Old dumpy fixer uppers in marginal neighborhoods go for $600-700,000. No, the streets are not paved with gold.
At the courthouse in Santa Ana, the homeless erected tents, brought in sofas and furniture and they were allowed to stay! Attorneys with three piece Armani suits are on a first name basis with Toothless Joe. You can’t make this stuff up.
It is now a Sanctuary State, need I say more. In other words, illegal criminals are protected and regular people can’t have guns. Kind of makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside, right?
I used to love San Francisco, best seafood, fun place to go, China Town, etc. Now, bringing a pooper scooper is imperative.
Gas has been over $4.00 a gallon for years, everything costs more especially utilities, food and the list goes on. Most people rarely put their AC on not because it isn’t hot, but it costs a ton to operate. My friend ran it once for two weeks during a heat spell and her bill was $1,000.
When I moved to Texas, I had preconceived ideas and thought I would see a bunch of guys with levis, big belt buckles, plaid shirts and possibly a hitching post. They were in shorts, fishing shirts and flip flops! No horse in sight. I never expected country boys to be such fabulous dancers, one guy at Schroeder Hall never missed a beat with a cigarette in one hand and a beer in the other. I probably need to get out more.
What I loved the most was going shopping or to Church and people looked you in the eye and wanted to talk. In California, there is no eye contact, no small talk, shop, pay and out the door. Maybe it has something to do with the volume of people, the high costs of things, the fast pace of life in general plus husband and wife both have to have good paying and time -consuming jobs to exist, or have rich parents.
Southern Hospitality is alive and well. People in Texas live to serve. Every occasion is a reason to eat great calorie-packed delicious food. Most nights I would sell my firstborn for artichoke heart dip so I fit right in.
In Victoria you hear people talking about the “traffic”. In California sometimes they have eight lanes one way, most are practicing for the Indy 500 and road rage is rampant. Every day you ask yourself if you feel lucky.
Prozac would be my drug of choice before entering the DMV (Dept. of Motor Vehicles) or other state- run offices in California. The line will wrap around the building, does not appear to move, and when you get to the front you meet a member of the United Nations who does not speak English nor has a clue about what he is doing.
In Victoria, we walked right in, a person who speaks English waits on you and knows what they are talking about. They even went to get the manager to meet us! If they have managers in California, they NEVER come to the front counter, too afraid of retribution. Personally, I think they run employment ads for government offices plus drive through restaurants that ask that you not speak English or any other discernible language plus you don’t give a flying flip about service. They have no trouble finding those people.
You never talk politics or religion in California because with my luck I will get Beverly Bra Burner or her daughter Vagina Hat while they are off their meds. Religion could be marked by red strings around your pinkie, metal pyramid hats or communing with nature. They have shrinks for their animals. While walking in Laguna Beach I saw, “Float Tanks, Holistic Services, Hypnagogic Light.”. Yeah.
Imagine my culture shock when a workman came to my home in Victoria, hugged me and left saying, “Have a blessed day”.
In California, that would be a harassment issue.
