Move that barricade! Reconstructed stretch of Crestwood reopens

Crestwood Drive is once again open to two-way traffic between Laurent and Ben Jordan, and the newly reconstructed road is looking sharp. Communications staff paid a visit to the scene as contractors moved the barricades:
The new road offers a preview of what’s in store for Crestwood between Laurent and Navarro. That part of Crestwood is now closed to westbound traffic as the City enters the second phase of reconstructing Crestwood Drive.
Improvements on Crestwood Drive
The new road doesn’t just look great; it works great, too. Here are some of the improved features:
- Concrete paving: The new smooth, concrete road will be easier to maintain than asphalt.
- Improved utilities: Crews went beneath the surface to replace the old cast-iron water lines and concrete sewer lines with PVC piping, which will last longer and save the City from having to dig up the road later.
- New sidewalks: For the first time, the reconstructed section of Crestwood has continuous sidewalks from one end of the street to the other.
- ADA-compliant features: The sidewalks include sloped curbs and tactile paving (raised bumps that alert visually impaired pedestrians to upcoming streets).
Meanwhile, City officials have been in touch with business owners and residents in the area to discuss the next phase of the project. Crestwood between Laurent and Navarro will be eastbound-only for about 600 days. All businesses in the work zone will still be accessible during the construction period.
After Phase Two ends, the barricades will be moved one last time for the reconstruction of Crestwood between Navarro and Main.
Join the conversation
Here’s how you can learn about road projects and get involved:
- Read about this year’s projects: Visit www.victoriatx.gov/budget to view information about projects budgeted for this fiscal year.
- Submit a capital improvement request: Visit www.victoriatx.gov/ciprequest to suggest a street project or other type of capital improvement.
- Weigh in on the master plan: The City is in the process of updating its thoroughfare master plan, which will guide the development of transportation in Victoria. Visit www.victoriatx.gov/masterplans to learn more and submit comments.
Subscribe to The City View: Visit www.victoriatx.gov/thecityview to sign up for our weekly email newsletter and never miss an update.
