By this time in 48 hours we should have the results of the most contentious election since, well, four years ago. Campaigning has never been this ugly since, okay, four years ago. But if you want some genuine bile, go back to 1804 when John Adams faced Thomas Jefferson for his second term. The architect of Monticello called his erstwhile ally a “hermaphrodite.” Nowadays, of course, Jefferson would be excoriated for “hate speech” against the entire QWEERTY keyboard.
While most states manage to wrap things up by midnight, Florida still operates on the assumption that it ain’t over ‘til the election official in Broward County says it’s over. And it ain’t over until all the misplaced boxes that keep mysteriously turning up in the oddest places are counted. Let’s be generous and assume the boxes were misplaced. Do you want people like that in charge of something this important? It doesn’t pass the smell test, unless your ballot boxes are also kitty litter boxes.
Let me go on record that I’m making NO predictions. Four years ago, I was absolutely sure Nurse Ratched was going to start filling cabinet positions faster than Bill could proposition the closest staffer. Next thing I know, the most improbable candidate in US history was taking the Oath of Office. The polls are all over the place this time around. If you’re a Trump supporter, do you really want the polls to show he’s ahead? If you’re a Biden supporter, wouldn’t you take the polls with a grain of salt? Hell, make that a salt lick.
Let me retract that a bit. IF Biden is elected, Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats will file paperwork declaring Biden unfit for office the next day. They could just save themselves the trouble by letting Harris take the oath in January so Biden can stay in the spa at the nursing home.
