Rating best/worst songs is always a fool’s errand. One man’s cup of tea is another man’s poison. Humorist Dave Barry created a runaway seller with Book of Bad Songs in which he skewered songs that we can all agree are bad. Or can we? For every person who loathes, say, Gary Puckett, there are ten others who grew up spinning his records at home. Over and over and over.
The task is exponentially difficult rating the Beatles oeuvre. Let’s start with something simple. Who doesn’t love “Hey, Jude”? “Eh, it runs too long,” someone says. See? We can’t even agree on the songs we like! Imagine, then, turning this job over to someone with a smarmy attitude and, worse, employed as a rock music critic. The results are pretty much what you would expect, judging from the hundreds of outraged reactions. The column - All 213 Beatles Songs, Ranked from Worst to Best/We had to count them all – was put out by New York Magazine’s aptly named culture section, Vulture.
I quit reading when I reached #185 - "Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite." In my estimation, this song from Sgt. Pepper is one of the very greatest. Lennon got the inspiration from a circus poster he found in a curio shop. Like all great writers, he used – okay, plagiarized – the words on the poster in the lyrics. Word for word, in fact. The music sets the stage for the words. One of my children wouldn’t listen to it when I played it in the car because it's "scary." He's right, of course. Isn't that a feature of circuses and midways? Even the horses on a merry-go-round have vicious features. Remember the Zoltar fortune-teller machine in the movie Big? It exuded creepy. Circuses and midways are all about the thrill.
And this song does it all! It evokes the magic and other-worldly atmosphere. I especially like how the jumbled-up tapes near the end inadvertently provide a snippet of a counter-melody (listen at 2:16). Lennon's vocals have an eerie echo, like a circus barker announcing the acts through a microphone to the audience. Heck, even Ringo comes through with a pair of drum rolls which he famously sucked at.
This guy is just full of beans. Exhibit A: "Good Day Sunshine' starts off the list dead last. The song is a pleasant little ditty after the fashion of the Lovin' Spoonful's "Daydream." Ahead of that is "Dig It." Are you kidding? It's not even a whole song! And "Wild Honey Pie" is ahead of "I'll Get You" (one of my top faves) and "I'm Happy Just to Dance with You"? The last straw for credibility is putting "Revolution 9" anywhere on this list. And yet here's this pastiche of noise, ahead of "I've Just Seen a Face," "I'll Follow the Sun," "Don't Bother Me" and "Words of Love." Putting "9" in this list at #114 is just criminal.
The writer's name is Bill Wyman. No, not that Bill Wyman. Surely, the former Rolling Stones' bassist would have known better than this. Frank Zappa had just this writer in mind when he defined rock journalism: “People who can't write, doing interviews with people who can't think, in order to prepare articles for people who can't read.”
