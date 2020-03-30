This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
Propaganda experts - I mean, public relations executives - held an impromptu meeting in the Wuhan province to come up with a name to distance themselves from the latest nuisance to come out of that country since McDonald’s Kid’s Meals toys and pet food laced with poisonous melamine. One wag respectfully raised his hand: “How about the ‘Woo-Floo’? It conveys a devil-may-care attitude with hip-hop sensibilities.” He was never heard from again.
Somehow, this strain of flu was dubbed “Corona” means “crown” in Spanish. SPANISH! You gotta hand it to them. No other word could convey such a magisterial, indeed, IMPERIAL gravity. Nothing in the Chinese zodiac would do, although “dog” would come close, as in “I feel sick as a DOG!” Then prove it by throwing up on the carpet.
Representatives of G7 countries recently met. The media reported that they failed to issue a joint statement, yet agreed that calling the COVID-19 flu strain the “Wuhan virus,” as Trump insists, is “needlessly antagonistic.”
I agree that there is no need to offend the citizens of that workers’ paradise for their failure to contain a disease and inform the rest of the world in the wake of this outbreak. In the interest of fairness, I came up with a list of other diseases that take their name from places that would just as soon not be associated with them. You will notice that three of them are from the US. Who says we can’t compete on the world stage for killer bugs?
Here are six:
1. West Nile Virus;
2. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever;
3. Lyme Disease;
4. Norovirus;
5. Spanish Flu; and
6. Zika Virus
To mollify residents of places like Lyme in Connecticut and Zika in Uganda, an ad-hoc committee of disgruntled service industry workers – okay, recently laid-off waiters from the nearby Hooters – met behind a friend’s garage seated on tractor tires spaced six feet apart to rename the aforementioned maladies. Like the G7 members, they could only agree on one change. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever unanimously became Rocky Raccoon Distemper, named after one of the worst songs from the otherwise reliable Beatles. If listening to that song doesn’t annoy you, chances are you’re safe from ticks, too.
Several votes were cast to recast Spanish Flu as “Margarita” after their favorite drink, while others preferred “Edad de Enfermedad” which means Age of Sickness (several of the displaced workers speak Spanish). The vote was tabled when it was pointed out that nobody really believes the Spanish Flu came from Spain. Also, Margaritas originated in Mexico.
Patrick Hubbell
