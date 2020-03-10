This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
I’m enjoying the angst in the Democratic Party over the old windmill-armed socialist and his juggernaut rise to be their presidential nominee.
Evidently, some of the saner elements – remember, we’re talking in relative terms – are convinced that not only would he lose, he would drag down the entire ticket nationwide. Well, outside of Vermont and the People’s Republic of California, anyway.
And so once again we are treated to the spectacle of the Democrats working the system to make sure Biden wins and Bernie loses.
The amusing thing is this could have been so easily prevented. Didn’t that Sawdust Dummy win his seat as a Socialist? Sure, he’s tagged as an “I” in the voting column, which is the same as an asterisk in the record books.
They should have told him to go “Dance with the ones that brung ya.” You’d think they would have figured this out last time they robbed him of the nomination.
The way around it, as they see, is to convince the other candidates to drop out and throw their support for Biden. He needs support, all right, but at the rate he’s going it may be in nursing home. Anyway, nobody makes a move until he or she gets that all-important blessing from Jimmy Carter.
At this writing, the only other candidate who isn’t buying any of this is Princess Squatting Dog. She and her people already know that they speak with forked tongue, and are trying to buy off candidates with more Fire Water.
Suddenly those smoke-filled backrooms don’t look so bad, do they?
Note: At the time I wrote this, Warren was still weighing her options. As of today, she has to decide whom to endorse, if at all.
"Labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called conscience."
– George Washington: Rules of Civility
