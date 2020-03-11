This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
One day I passed a mirror and was shocked to see my mom looking back at me! Yikes.
A facelift seemed like a great thing to do until I saw the price tag and realized that was out. The thought of putting Botox in my forehead freaks me out. Let’s see freeze your forehead and possibly stroke out, that sounds like a good deal.
Growing up in Southern California during Beach Boy Days, (Yes, I am that old) every weekend I was laying in the sun slathered in baby oil. I had crow’s feet at 16! We all had great tans years before we knew about block out and melanoma.
Ordering the latest skin cream online is a joke. They all have the “try us for $4.99” or better yet, “first bottle is free” trial. They say try us for 30 days and return for full refund. The teeny tiny fine print says we will start sending you this same bottle for $98.00 within two weeks of your placing an order. They quickly realize you don’t mess with a post-menopausal woman.
My friend’s grandmother had less wrinkles than I had when I was in my 30’s. She was sweet as can be and said she never did anything but use Pond’s cold cream. If she was not so cute, I could have easily hated her.
At 18 I weighed 98 lbs. and at 30 was a whopping 104. I was up at the crack of dawn, never exercised and ate like a truck driver. I am still up early, eat one third of what I used to eat and am as large as many truck drivers. Someone needs to make a diet food that tastes like spinach dip and chips. How hard can that be, folks?
I joined Weight Watchers once, lost weight but gave it up when the only man in the class lost twice as much in half the time. The teacher said men just do better on dieting. That is just wrong on so many levels.
Facebook is crammed with people who say they do not exercise, just take a pill and the pounds just drop off. They must be dropping them at my house.
Another pet peeve is the people who have ten kids and are skinny. What is up with that? My friend had four kids and when she left the hospital with the last one put on her normal jeans and walked out. That seems UnAmerican to me. I was “normal” and walked out and people asked when I was delivering.
Why is it that no matter how healthy you have eaten all day, 8 PM at night comes and you want to tear the house apart for a piece of chocolate.
I joined Planet Fitness and religiously go there to use the treadmill and other machines. The cute young things come in with spandex on, cute little tops and nothing moves. Sometimes I worry that I might injure myself if I try and move to quickly. Those same cute things order an appetizing green drink or small salad for lunch. If I was on the Titanic, I would be eating a cheeseburger and fries on my way down.
Having tact with stupid people diminishes as I age. I used to be able to smile, be helpful and look for the good. Now I except that there are stupid people in the world and I am wasting my time trying to help them. I must have learned rolling my eyes from my kids when they were teens. It still ticks people off by the way.
My Bible friends tell me how blessed I am, that each day on this earth is beautiful, how God loves me, etc. I have been told that this stage of my life is the Golden Years but the truth is it should be called “Rust”. I am obviously a Christian work in progress.
