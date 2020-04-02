This virus has given us opportunities that we never could imagine and, like ripples in a pond, our actions spread far beyond our immediate reach.
My daughter Katie is a Nurse Practitioner concerned about getting sick and what will happen to her little ones if they have to be separated for a period of time. She is blessed with a great husband, but what if…. Two sets of grandparents want to help but are worried that our age is a hindrance. Our daughter, Emily, is currently in Germany but said she would come home to care for Katie’s kids if her sister goes into quarantine. It was a proud mother moment.
Medical personnel all over the nation are making a supreme sacrifice for perfect strangers. For all of us curled up on our couch concerned about the next episode of HGTV and the life changing effects of missing Home Town, we need to pray more for the real warriors in this silent war.
Bill and I have been making laundry lists of things we want to accomplish. One of my “to do’s” was taking off storm windows and really deep cleaning all windows and screens. We worked as a well-oiled machine. Remembering that I am a Mechanical Moron, Bill was in charge of taking out the windows. I learned a few more Navy words in the process. Bill says you have to talk to the windows in a certain way to get them to work. I know, I know, I married him.
Each day Bill goes into school and works on lessons for his kids at Faith Academy. I heard of some teachers actually driving by their kids’ homes and waving to them. They obviously have way too much time on their hands or are saints. I would get the “look” if I suggested that to Bill. Maybe if they feed him.
You can’t help but smile when you pass some of our great local businesses trying to make lemonade out of lemons. The Family Table set up a pop up tent and made their own drive through, Redbird books comes outside to give you books after you phone in an order, I saw the picture of a priest sitting on a chair hearing drive through confessions, and a sweet friend Jill Fox is making masks out of colorful material to give to friends. Now we just need drive through haircuts and nails because this could get ugly.
Today I saw the owner of “My Pillow” on Fox. If you don’t know who My Pillow is, you obviously live under a rock. He is amazing entrepreneur who advertises all the time. Get this, 75% of his production is now making masks, he even moved the machines so his workers are six feet apart!
I saw another man who invented a new way to make a ventilator, faster and cheaper but it works. Yankee ingenuity at its best! We have a need, people are inspired and they make it happen. Love it.
Our oldest, Jenny, is pregnant with her fourth. She and her husband are working from home while watching three children, ages 2, 5 and 9. I have a rough idea of how home schooling is going as William the oldest announced that he would rather be in school within 24 hours of being home. Perhaps children and parents will have a better respect for teachers and what they do for all of us. Besides, how can you suspend your own children?
My friend Laura is a widow, has a few medical issues and has been in her house alone. Her sweet daughter brings her groceries. I feel badly for her isolation and realize how blessed I am to have a husband. I have to keep reminding myself of that because much of the time he is annoying. Example, we were working today and he said, “Don’t be so rough with the window. Don’t treat them like you treat your men.” OMG.
Today on Fox I saw our President at the launching in Norfolk, Virginia, of the Navy Hospital Ship, the Comfort. It is heading to New York and it will be a floating hospital to relieve the number of sick people there. President Trump praised the men and women of our military who are again putting their lives on the back burner to help others. Yesterday, a pinhead in the liberal media asked President Trump if he should be going to Norfolk when he is asking seniors to stay home. He did not miss a beat and said “As president of a grateful nation, I want to be there to thank them for their sacrifice.”
Is it only me who remembers some politicians who went to bed when Benghazi was burning and left our military to die? My favorite was when an American was beheaded by our Muslim buddies and the previous president, still in his golfing clothes, ran in to make that announcement and then went back to golfing. How great is it to have a President who daily comes on to update and reassure the American people with experts and statistics and hope. A man who is throwing everything at this silent enemy that is possible.
I have been Face-Timing a lot with my beautiful granddaughters Reese and Emma. Reese always says, “Grandma, when this virus is over and you come see me, we will “Camp out in the garage in a tent.” “Play dress up.” Yay. “Eat popcorn, peanut butter and cheerios.” Yay. “Have a sleepover eating popcorn under the covers.” Yay, Yay. We are even going to do art together long distance.
I ask you, does it get any better than that?
I have baskets of loot for Easter for my grandkids. Eli needs another Pikachu something, Sophia loves books and dress up, Little Will loves to read and Macey needs a cute bunny outfit to wear. All I can think of is getting in my car and racing up there to see all of them.
Normally we are racing all over because I am married to a nut who cannot say no. Now my day is filled with talking to grandkids and friends, reading, getting caught up on projects and spending more time with Bill. As long as he has a shop filled with cars and projects and a job, we will be okay. I always said no divorce, possibly homicide.
God has a plan and he is our shield. I believe He put a strong Christian man in the position of President knowing that he would have a “Churchill” moment and rise to it. God is witnessing the love, kindness and determination of His people.
Looking around I am sure God is having a “Proud Mother Moment” too.
