Parenthood

God has a morbid sense of humor. How else can you explain children? We all start out believing that we will have the next Einstein, President or Supreme Court Justice. By the time they reach high school, we are grateful they are not in rehab.
While pregnant, you literally fall in love with that child before it is born. It was brilliant of God to have them so sweet and cute and we all think they “poop roses”. For the first six months, they wrap us around their little fingers with cuteness.
The next few years we really get our exercise as they learn to walk and talk. We kiss the boo boos, teach them words, hold their hands as they walk. I admire people who have date night, when you both work full time. Does riding together to a soccer practice count?
The majority of people have two children because when they outnumber you, you have really overestimated what you are capable of.
The school years are busy. Just paint your car yellow and charge fares, as you become the Mom Taxi. I worked full time and raised four children in a span of 8.5 years. The school years were mainly spent “in the dirt”. Each weekend there were games –soccer, baseball, basketball, football, ice skating, gymnastics, water polo, cross country, etc. I had prayed my fourth Emily would be a “couch potato”. She began soccer at 4 and they called her the Terminator, great.
It seemed that we were always at the Emergency Room. Katie fell off a jungle gym and split open her mouth, Jenny stepped on a nail while building something, Michael had a concussion twice, (once while trying to fly like Superman), Jenny popped her knee out in soccer game, Emily had to be airlifted after a boating accident and the list goes on. I always thought the doctor should write me a thank you for his Mercedes as I had certainly helped pay for it.
The very least they could have done was put our name permanently on an E.R. door.
Up every morning at 5 am and to sleep by 12 and not sure If they trained me or I trained them. I could hear a child turn over in their beds and never got a decent night’s sleep since.
Then preteen years hit. A few years before, I could pick out their little outfits and they were thrilled. Now the rolling eyes began. Jenny decided that she wanted to wear only jeans and sweatshirts. Katie loved style and wanted hats, special outfits, etc.
The girls would go shopping and whatever I picked out got the “stare”. They looked like they were smelling skunk and shake their heads. Finally, I learned to be quiet and if I saw something cute, I would put it on the end of a rack and hope they saw it. It actually worked a few times.
At 16 I found Michael with a picture of Carmen Electra in a skimpy wet bathing suit on his computer. Bill’s reaction –“Thank God it’s a picture of a girl.” I know, I know I married him.
Even though we have pictures of Michael at 2 in a tutu, thanks to his older sisters, everyone knew their gender.
I raised children to be independent people, how dare they be one so early!
We taught them about chores early on, but when they hit preteen things began to change. Michael would complain that he was doing more work than Emily. Jenny would say “sure” but never do the work. Once in desperation after everyone ignored my pleas for the trash to be taken out to the street, I placed the trash can directly behind Jenny’s car so she would knock it over. Raising teens is also about revenge.
Teen driving is great because you get help in driving, but bad because you can’t control them as much. When you have girls, you never want to see a young man arrive in a van to pick them up. Think about it.
They go from hanging on you to thinking you are not cool and keeping them from having fun. “You don’t trust me!” was their mantra and I would say “You are right, I don’t trust any teen.”
Bill hated any boy who wanted to date one of our daughters. I would try and be friendly but Bill looked like he was smelling poop when he met them -- guilty conscience. Yup.
Teen years are about outsmarting them and having a good “Mother Network” helps. If they say they are spending the night or going to a party, always call and speak to the mom to find out if they are in town. They say keep lines of communication open with kids. (I say other parents)
In high school, our kids had to get good grades, play a sport (or some type of school activity), have a part time job and go to church on Sunday. A tired teen gives you less problems.
By the way, when your children get older, NEVER ask them for information about when they were teens. I like living in La La Land. Trust me on this one.
God was smart, if he started out with sending us teens, he knew people would only have one.
I love all my children and they were the best thing I have ever done, but some days I knew why some animals eat their own.
