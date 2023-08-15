Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis called former President Donald Trump and his cohorts a criminal racketeering enterprise.
Occasionally, after a major news event like last night’s Georgia indictment announcement, I will watch Fox for a little while to get their take. When Newt Gingrich started talking about defunding the Jack Smith investigation I turned it off.
I also listen to local talk radio to hear how far they take their spin. I expected Bill Pozzi to say that the grand jury can indict a ham sandwich, and that he would vote for Trump even if he was in a jail cell. Hey, nothing to see here.
As Pozzi was finishing his show, a cohost of Wade and Carter said they were having Michael Cloud at 7:30 a.m.; I decided to listen to see what the representative had to say.
Prior to Michael Cloud’s appearance, Ash said Democrats hate America and the call for 11,780 votes was nothing out of the ordinary, and of course everyone does it. I guess everyone unlawfully seizes voting machines, appoints fake electors, intimidates election officials and conspires to overturn an election. Guess how many of Jack Smith witnesses are Democrat? Jack Smith has 86 Republican witnesses and ain’t no telling how many the Atlanta DA has.
The funniest stories I get from the Republicans is that Trump wanted to drain the swamp. His administration was the swamp! How many of his lawyers have been disbarred or have now turned witnesses or defendants.
Michael Cloud and other Republicans are saying the indictments are nothing more than a deflection to steer away attention from Hunter Biden. The representative thinks every time his party comes up with a theory that Joe Biden was in cahoots with Hunter Biden, Jack Smith comes up with another charge or indictment. I’ve got a picture of Jack Smith playing chess and the Republicans looking for their checkerboard.
Last night when Willis said “Donald Trump is presumed to be innocent” it brought back memories of a time when I was part of a voir dire process. A defense lawyer asked a man next to me why he was staring at his client. The man said, “Even if he’s innocent of this crime, he’s bound to be guilty of something in his past that he hasn’t paid for.” I don’t think Donald Trump is innocent of all of the 91 crimes he’s been accused of.
I’ve noticed that we’ve become accustomed to labeling everyone a Democrat or Republican, even if they don’t have a party affiliation. A guy holds up a liquor store, and someone will say, "He must be a Democrat." A woman goes crazy on an airplane and someone will say she’s a Karen, must be Republican. All the elements of tribal warfare.
You can see it in our criminal justice system wherever the Republicans shout “Weaponization of our criminal justice system” when a Republican gets indicted or they think a Democrat gets a favorable result. The other day, Trump’s defense lawyer wanted a change of venue from Washington, D.C., to West Virginia. With a Trump-appointed judge, I presume. A Trump-appointed special counsel is overseeing the Hunter Biden case, but the right doesn’t think he’s MAGA enough.
What’s next? If a Democrat gets charged in a Republican administration, will they have to go through a extradition process?
Jack Smith, Fani Willis, Alvin Bragg and Letitia James are people of great character who will not tarnish their reputation for some perceived political gain. A judge will preside over the proceedings and the jury will decide the case. It’s not Republican or Democratic; it’s democracy.
I hear Republicans saying it’s no coincidence these indictments are coming during the presidential campaign. I would say the opposite, that Trump is using the presidential campaign to stall the indictments so he can dismiss the federal charges once he gets in office.
I’ll close by asking my Republican friends why has Mike Pence testified before the grand jury and might be called on as a witness for the prosecution. Why are all of Jack Smith’s 86 witnesses Republicans? Have they read the damaging text messages and emails? Why not?
If it were not for a few Republicans who chose country over party, we might’ve had a constitutional crisis.